11 poodle mixes looking for forever home in S’pore after caregiver passes away

Adopt only if you can commit.

Ashley Tan | January 12, 01:42 pm

A man passed away in an Intensive Care Unit on the morning of Jan. 12, leaving behind a number of his furry friends.

Animal rescue organisation Voices for Animals (VFA) shared that he was the main caregiver for the dogs and has left behind 11 poodle mixes.

And they are now in need of loving homes.

11 potential furbabies

The 11 poodle mixes are estimated to be around seven to eight years old.

Here’s what the dogs look like.

The dogs are currently under the care of VFA, and are undergoing sterilisation and medical check-ups.

Do remember that pets are a huge responsibility—adopt only if one is committed to caring for the animal throughout its lifetime, and not on a whim.

How to adopt or help

Those interested to adopt these doggos can email VFA at [email protected]

Potential adopters need to provide an introduction of themselves and their family.

Selected people will be able to view the dogs, and are required to speak to VFA about adoption procedures.

Those who are unable to adopt, but are willing to help fund the dogs’ medical costs, can also make a donation to VFA.

    You can view the post here:

    Top photo from Voices For Animals / FB

