Yishun resident hangs mynah from laundry pole as punishment for entering kitchen, NParks investigating

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) responded to an incident of animal cruelty, this time involving a mynah.

Hung so it would “learn” a lesson

According to a Facebook post by the organisation, Acres received a call on their wildlife rescue hotline about a Javan mynah dangling from a resident’s laundry pole in Yishun.

In a slightly blurry video posted online, the bird appears to be hanging upside down. It is uncertain from the footage if it is indeed tied up.

However upon meeting the unit’s resident, a woman, Acres rescue officers found out that the mynah was not trapped there as a result of some freak accident.

Instead, the woman had deliberately hung the mynah from the pole. This was apparently done to teach the mynah a lesson, so that the bird would “learn” not to enter her kitchen.

Acres managed to successfully rescue the mynah and assess it for injuries.

After giving it some water and food, it was released.

Other ways to deter mynahs from entering homes

Most Facebook users expressed shock and anger at the manner in which the mynah was treated.

The resident was informed that this was an act of cruelty, and was advised of other ways to deter the birds from entering her house.

For instance, residents should ensure food, food waste and trash are properly handled and not left exposed.

Bird-proofing equipment such as screens and netting can also be installed over windows.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is currently investigating the case.

Mothership has contacted Acres and NParks for more information and will update the story when they reply.

