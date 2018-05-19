Muslim-owned bakery known for sourdough bread reopens at Upper Thomson Road

Fans of Woodlands Sourdough, rejoice.

The Muslim-owned bakery is back in business, this time at Upper Thomson Road.

If that name sounds familiar, you probably remember their sourdough bakes and other treats.

Took a break to travel

First opened in 2016, owners Nur and Chalith decided to close the bakery last year to take a break.

Previously located in Bukit Timah, the bakery was greeted with long queues on its last day of operations on Dec. 30, 2018.

They spent the year traveling around the world including Australia, Dubai, Poland, Belgium, and Norway.

Even then, they couldn’t escape from the art of baking.

New beginnings

After finding a suitable space to call their own at Upper Thomson Road, the couple decided to return to the baking game right before the year ends.

Just earlier this month, they had a soft launch at their new location.

Everchanging menu

Woodlands Sourdough doesn’t have a fixed menu, but here’s an inkling of what to expect from them.

Items in the bakery cost around S$3.

The bakery, of course, wouldn’t be complete without its sourdough roll:

They also have sweeter options like this cinnamon bun served with cream cheese:

If you’re lucky, you may also get some sourdough pizzas:

Or some fruit-filled financiers.

You can look out for Woodlands Sourdough’s Instagram stories for their bakes of the day.

Where to go: Longhaus, 183 Upper Thomson Road Singapore 574332

When to go: Thursdays to Sundays, 8:30am to 5pm

Top image [email protected] and @diges.tion on Instagram