Muslim-owned bakery known for sourdough bread reopens at Upper Thomson Road

Good bread.

Fasiha Nazren | December 30, 06:30 pm

Fans of Woodlands Sourdough, rejoice.

The Muslim-owned bakery is back in business, this time at Upper Thomson Road.

If that name sounds familiar, you probably remember their sourdough bakes and other treats.

Took a break to travel

First opened in 2016, owners Nur and Chalith decided to close the bakery last year to take a break.

Previously located in Bukit Timah, the bakery was greeted with long queues on its last day of operations on Dec. 30, 2018.

Dear customers thank you so much for your endearing support over the last week and especially the weekend. We sold out of everything pretty quickly due to that. We know many of you came disappointed when the last cake/brownie/bread is/are gone. But seriously & honestly we did our BEST to be fair. So sorry for those disappointed. Thank you so much for lending support to a tiny bakery with big dreams. Our big dream is to win over you guys with our sincere, honest & simple products. Thank you for coming day in-out even though our seating sux; there’re days it rained and days the sun can be scorching hot. Thank you for coming to a place that is not aesthetically Instagrammable but the food is. Thank you for making 14 hours work day all worth it. Many of you are very curious as what’s the next step well we’re just going to take an indefinite break. The plan is to travel & work in bakeries around the world that’ll take us in. So stay tune… Lastly so sorry for any mistakes, shortcomings, disappointments we caused over the last 2 years. Once again THANK YOU SO MUCH! 😘😘😘

They spent the year traveling around the world including Australia, Dubai, Poland, Belgium, and Norway.

Even then, they couldn’t escape from the art of baking.

New beginnings

After finding a suitable space to call their own at Upper Thomson Road, the couple decided to return to the baking game right before the year ends.

Just earlier this month, they had a soft launch at their new location.

Everchanging menu

Woodlands Sourdough doesn’t have a fixed menu, but here’s an inkling of what to expect from them.

Items in the bakery cost around S$3.

The bakery, of course, wouldn’t be complete without its sourdough roll:

Photo from @diges.tion on Instagram

They also have sweeter options like this cinnamon bun served with cream cheese:

Photo from @diges.tion on Instagram

If you’re lucky, you may also get some sourdough pizzas:

Or some fruit-filled financiers.

You can look out for Woodlands Sourdough’s Instagram stories for their bakes of the day.

Where to go: Longhaus, 183 Upper Thomson Road Singapore 574332
When to go: Thursdays to Sundays, 8:30am to 5pm

Top image [email protected] and @diges.tion on Instagram

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

