S’poreans help couple set up wedding ceremony in 24 hours after event planner disappeared with S$13,300 payment

They got a wedding going within 24 hours.

Belmont Lay | December 25, 12:42 pm

A couple in Singapore was left stranded without anything prepared on the eve of their wedding, but thankfully, the gotong royong spirit here is alive and well.

The potential disaster was averted as plenty of Singaporeans banded together and chipped in at the last-minute when called upon to help the couple out in less than 24 hours.

This was after the couple discovered that their wedding planner had taken S$13,300 in payments, but did not show up or do anything.

Details of the incident were reported by Today, after contacting all the affected parties involved, including the wedding planner who later became uncontactable.

What happened

The bride and groom, Siti Nabilah Othman, 25, and Muhammad Haiqal Musa, 27, were to get married on Sunday, Dec. 22.

But on Saturday, Dec. 21, the groom was informed by his father following the solemnisation ceremony that the wedding planner had gone missing.

The photographer and the wedding planner did not show up at all.

The wedding planner was a man only known as Wayudy.

Kpak Bing Bing wedding services

According to Today, the groom Haiqal had engaged Kpak Bing Bing wedding services in September 2018.

The S$16,600 package on offer suited his budget.

But it wasn’t until the last minute that it dawned on the couple that the wedding planner had done nothing at all for the big day the next day.

There was no catering, photography and decorations.

This was despite the groom and his father making S$13,300 in payments.

A police report was made on the eve of the wedding.

A call for help was then put up by the bride’s sister and others, and the message spread via social media that a wedding had to be set up within 24 hours:

Help arrives

Thankfully, word got around fast.

A wedding caterer who saw the post then reached out to a Singapore celebrity chef, Syed Syah.

The 35-year-old former head chef at The Landmark restaurant was the winner of the 2014 television reality cooking competition King Juara Memasak.

Syed told Today his first instinct was to help the couple out, with talks of payment postponed for later.

Upon hearing the news on Saturday noon, Syed called up his supplier and ordered ingredients to feed 1,000 people.

He also reached out to wedding decorators, cooks, deejays and photographers and asked for help from all of his friends.

Some responded to this call for help.

The wedding was successfully put together.

Whereabouts of wedding planner unknown

Via text messages, the wedding planner, Wayudy, had apologised to the groom’s father for the inconvenience caused and claimed he could not get people to work for the ceremony.

He also claimed the company was going to fold after this wedding.

According to the Today article, he even replied in one message that the money that has been paid to him will be refunded within a month.

However, Wayudy has since become uncontactable.

