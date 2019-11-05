fbpx

Back

Boris Johnson likely to remain PM, exit poll predicts landslide victory for UK’s Conservatives

What's next for the UK?

Sulaiman Daud | December 13, 11:41 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The UK Conservative Party under Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to retain power in a landslide victory.

Earlier this morning, Singapore time, the exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky News predicted that the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the House of Commons.

It also predicted 191 seats for Labour, 55 seats for the Scottish National Party (SNP) and 13 for the Lib Dems.

With 650 seats in total, this would be enough to allow the Conservatives to form a majority government.

The poll also predicts that they will have a majority of 86 MPs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 12: Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses outside Methodist Hall polling station as he casts his vote with dog Dilyn, on December 12, 2019 in London, England. The current Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the first UK winter election for nearly a century in an attempt to gain a working majority to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit. The election results from across the country are being counted overnight and an overall result is expected in the early hours of Friday morning. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Pound surges against dollar

World markets reacted to the poll, as the British pound surged to its highest value against the U.S. dollar (US$1.35) since May 2018, according to the BBC.

Capital Economics’ chief UK economist Paul Dales said the rising pound was due to clarity over Brexit, as Johnson has promised to take the UK out of the European Union with a deal by Jan. 31, 2020.

There was also the perception that Labour would implement “anti-business policies” if they had taken power.

Labour lost traditional strongholds

Early results set the tone, with longtime Labour seats falling into the hands of the Conservatives.

The constituency of Blyth Valley in Northumberland, which has never been represented by a Conservative MP since its creation in 1950, announced that the Labour candidate had lost, according to the Express.

Other Labour strongholds in Darlington, Workington and Clywd South in Wales also elected Conservative MPs, according to The Guardian.

If the poll is accurate, this would be the Conservatives’ biggest win since Margaret Thatcher’s third successive victory in 1987.

It would also represent Labour’s worst result in a general election since 1935.

Related stories:

After a madcap campaign, UK voters will go to the polls in General Election 2019

British PM Boris Johnson hides in fridge to avoid reporters on eve of UK election

Top image from Leon Neal via Getty Images.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

R.chord Hsieh wants to divorce pregnant wife after 3 years of marriage, admits to dating livestreamer

He says he is a person with no future.

December 13, 11:23 am

S'porean family of 3 knocked out unconscious due to gas leak in Thai resort

Stay safe, holidaying Singaporeans.

December 13, 11:00 am

Coach from S'pore to M'sia has roomy seats, hot meals, charging ports & toilet on board

Waaaaao.

December 13, 10:15 am

Creative Japanese father prints life-sized cardboard cutouts of wife so son won't cry in her absence

Modern parenting requires modern solutions.

December 13, 01:09 am

Muji ordered by Chinese court to pay S$120,740 to firm in China & apologise after losing trademark appeal

The Japanese retailer had not trademarked all of its products under the name Wuyinliangpin.

December 12, 11:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close