SEA Games events cancelled, rescheduled due to approach of Typhoon Kammuri

The onset of Typhoon Kammuri has led to the evacuation of thousands of people in the Philippines.

The powerful typhoon, which is expected to make landfall early next week, has forced Southeast Asian (SEA) Games organisers to cancel or reschedule certain events, according to AFP.

Hit shortly before opening ceremony

Typhoon Kammuri hit the Philippines shortly before Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and famed boxer Manny Pacquiao launched the SEA Games open ceremony, ABS-CBN reports.

Outdoor events were the first to be affected by the typhoon.

A member of the SEA Games organising committee, Ramon Agregado, told AFP that “the windsurfing has been cancelled until we have a more accurate picture of the weather.”

The women’s triathlon event was also brought forward to Dec. 1, in order to “take advantage of the good weather.”

Duathlon events that were scheduled for Dec. 3 will now take place on Dec. 2.

Agregado stated that although venues will remain the same, equipment may need to be taken down and put back together if bad weather causes the events to be rescheduled.

3,000 people evacuated

Locals in the central Bicol region have been advised to start leaving their homes as early as the night of Nov. 30.

More than 3,000 people were in evacuation centres by Dec. 1, according to the disaster management office in the province.

These people mostly live in coastal areas and low-lying places, where they are more vulnerable to flash floods and landslides caused by the typhoon.

However, the disaster management office clarified that mandatory evacuation has not yet been ordered, although certain school classes and government offices will be closed over the next two days in anticipation of heavy rains.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Kammuri is travelling at up to 170 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h.

Continuous heavy to intense rains are expected in the Bicol region on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, and those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and landslides are advised to take appropriate actions.

Top image from SEA Games 2019 and Dost_pagasa’s Facebook page.