Dessert cafe in Lavender run by Paris-trained chef offers French pastries with local twist

The cafe also serves up savoury fare and specialty coffees.

Melanie Lim | December 20, 02:10 pm

Singaporeans might bemoan the recent closure of Non Entrée Desserts, a cafe best known for their creative-looking desserts that mimic local snacks and dishes.

Non Entrée Desserts at Rangoon Road closing down on Oct. 20, 2019

Fret not, however, because there’s yet another cafe in Singapore that boasts its own offering of locally-inspired desserts.

Locally-inspired desserts by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris trained chef

Run by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained chef, Two Bakers cake has an outlet at Lavender and Serangoon.

Here are some of the cafe’s uniquely-Singaporean dessert creations to look out for:

1) “Bao Zi” (S$8.50)

Mimicking the look of an actual bao in a bamboo steamer, Two Baker’s “Bao Zi” is made of Chrysanthemum white chocolate mousse, yuzu, lemon and matcha sponge.

Here’s what it looks like when cut open:

2) Ondeh Ondeh (S$8.50)

On the other hand, “Ondeh Ondeh” is the cafe’s reinvention of the traditional Malay dessert with coconut mousse, Gula Melaka jelly, pandan sponge and desiccated coconut.

3) “Paddle Pop” Cheesecake (S$8)

Bring back your childhood memories by tucking into the “Paddle Pop” cheesecake, which consists of a mix of raspberry, lime, passionfruit, blue pea, cream cheese and almond crumble.

Christmas desserts, savoury fare & specialty coffee

Apart from locally-inspired desserts, the cafe has also come up with a variety of Christmas-themed treats this December:

They also serve up savoury fare and specialty coffees.

For their full menu, click here.

How to go

Two Bakers Serangoon

  • Address: 9 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545720
  • Opening Hours: 12pm – 9:30pm, Tues – Thurs; 12pm – 11:30pm, Friday; 10am – 11:30pm, Sat; 10am – 9:30pm, Sun. Closed on Mon.

Two Bakers Lavender

  • Address: 88 Horne Road, Singapore 209083
  • Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, Mon – Thurs, 9am – 6pm, Fri – Sun

