Dessert cafe in Lavender run by Paris-trained chef offers French pastries with local twist
The cafe also serves up savoury fare and specialty coffees.
Events
Upsurge
Singaporeans might bemoan the recent closure of Non Entrée Desserts, a cafe best known for their creative-looking desserts that mimic local snacks and dishes.
Non Entrée Desserts at Rangoon Road closing down on Oct. 20, 2019
Fret not, however, because there’s yet another cafe in Singapore that boasts its own offering of locally-inspired desserts.
Locally-inspired desserts by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris trained chef
Run by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained chef, Two Bakers cake has an outlet at Lavender and Serangoon.
Here are some of the cafe’s uniquely-Singaporean dessert creations to look out for:
1) “Bao Zi” (S$8.50)
Mimicking the look of an actual bao in a bamboo steamer, Two Baker’s “Bao Zi” is made of Chrysanthemum white chocolate mousse, yuzu, lemon and matcha sponge.
Here’s what it looks like when cut open:
2) Ondeh Ondeh (S$8.50)
On the other hand, “Ondeh Ondeh” is the cafe’s reinvention of the traditional Malay dessert with coconut mousse, Gula Melaka jelly, pandan sponge and desiccated coconut.
View this post on Instagram
Ondeh ondeh cake anyone? ● ● #twobakers #twobakerssg #breakfastsg #brunchsg #lunchsg #dinnersg #bakecookloveplay #sgfood #igfood #sgdesserts #igdesserts #yoursingapore #discoversingapore #chopesg #insiderdesserts #burpplesg #deliveroosg #foodpandasg #sgcafe #feedfeed #allnatural #allfresh #fromscratch #notfromfrozen #heartymeals #gulamelaka #pandancake #bestondehondehcakesg #nostalgia #bringbackchildhoodmemories
3) “Paddle Pop” Cheesecake (S$8)
Bring back your childhood memories by tucking into the “Paddle Pop” cheesecake, which consists of a mix of raspberry, lime, passionfruit, blue pea, cream cheese and almond crumble.
Christmas desserts, savoury fare & specialty coffee
Apart from locally-inspired desserts, the cafe has also come up with a variety of Christmas-themed treats this December:
View this post on Instagram
Santa hat Berries mousse | kaffir lemon lime cremeux | kaffir sponge | coconut whipped cream ● ● #twobakers #twobakerssg #twobakersserangoon #brunchsg #lunchsg #dinnersg #bakecookloveplay #sgfood #igfood #sgdesserts #igdesserts #yoursingapore #discoversingapore #burpplesg #sgcafe #feedfeed #allnatural #allfresh #christmas2019 #christmasspecial #pastrylifesg
View this post on Instagram
‘Tis the season to be jolly. Another sneak peek to who’s visiting us for Christmas! #reindeer ● ● #twobakers #twobakerssg #twobakersserangoon #brunchsg #lunchsg #dinnersg #bakecookloveplay #sgfood #igfood #sgdesserts #igdesserts #yoursingapore #discoversingapore #burpplesg #sgcafe #feedfeed #allnatural #allfresh #christmas2019 #christmasspecial
They also serve up savoury fare and specialty coffees.
For their full menu, click here.
How to go
Two Bakers Serangoon
- Address: 9 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545720
- Opening Hours: 12pm – 9:30pm, Tues – Thurs; 12pm – 11:30pm, Friday; 10am – 11:30pm, Sat; 10am – 9:30pm, Sun. Closed on Mon.
Two Bakers Lavender
- Address: 88 Horne Road, Singapore 209083
- Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, Mon – Thurs, 9am – 6pm, Fri – Sun
Top image via crystaltedd and jacqoty on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.