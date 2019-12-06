Dessert cafe in Lavender run by Paris-trained chef offers French pastries with local twist

Singaporeans might bemoan the recent closure of Non Entrée Desserts, a cafe best known for their creative-looking desserts that mimic local snacks and dishes.

Fret not, however, because there’s yet another cafe in Singapore that boasts its own offering of locally-inspired desserts.

Advertisement

Locally-inspired desserts by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris trained chef

Run by a Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained chef, Two Bakers cake has an outlet at Lavender and Serangoon.

Here are some of the cafe’s uniquely-Singaporean dessert creations to look out for:

1) “Bao Zi” (S$8.50)

Mimicking the look of an actual bao in a bamboo steamer, Two Baker’s “Bao Zi” is made of Chrysanthemum white chocolate mousse, yuzu, lemon and matcha sponge.

Here’s what it looks like when cut open:

Advertisement

2) Ondeh Ondeh (S$8.50)

On the other hand, “Ondeh Ondeh” is the cafe’s reinvention of the traditional Malay dessert with coconut mousse, Gula Melaka jelly, pandan sponge and desiccated coconut.

3) “Paddle Pop” Cheesecake (S$8)

Bring back your childhood memories by tucking into the “Paddle Pop” cheesecake, which consists of a mix of raspberry, lime, passionfruit, blue pea, cream cheese and almond crumble.

Advertisement

Christmas desserts, savoury fare & specialty coffee

Apart from locally-inspired desserts, the cafe has also come up with a variety of Christmas-themed treats this December:

They also serve up savoury fare and specialty coffees.

For their full menu, click here.

Advertisement

How to go

Two Bakers Serangoon

Address: 9 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545720

9 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545720 Opening Hours: 12pm – 9:30pm, Tues – Thurs; 12pm – 11:30pm, Friday; 10am – 11:30pm, Sat; 10am – 9:30pm, Sun. Closed on Mon.

Two Bakers Lavender

Address: 88 Horne Road, Singapore 209083

88 Horne Road, Singapore 209083 Opening Hours: 8am – 6pm, Mon – Thurs, 9am – 6pm, Fri – Sun

Top image via crystaltedd and jacqoty on Instagram