Beach-themed S’pore trains & buses dressed for Christmas 2019 feature starfish & sandy ‘snowmen’

Just missing real sand.

Joshua Lee | December 10, 07:46 pm

Christmas is upon us again and as per the last few years, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has decorated our train and MRT stations to bring about some festive cheer.

But if you’re thinking of snowy landscapes and cute snowmen, you’re in for a surprise.

This year’s theme is “Tropical Beach Christmas” and you’ll find starfish, palm trees, sand, and even a sandy “snowman” that will hopefully enhance your public transport experience.

Here are some images of the tropical decorations:

Via LTA
Via LTA
Via LTA
Via LTA

Just look at these starfish:

Via LTA.

These beach-themed festive trains will be rolled out on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) from Dec. 9, 2019.

Commuters on the North South and East West (NSEWL), and Circle Lines (CCL) will see these trains from Dec. 16, 2019.

Bus services 5, 7, 14, 61, 65, 197, 857, and 972 will also be decorated.

You can also catch these decorations and wall murals at the Dhoby Ghaut North East Line (NEL) station concourse, the Dhoby Ghaut Circle Line platform, Bugis, Bukit Panjang, and Newton stations.

Via LTA

These decorations, says LTA, are part of its efforts to “liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons and foster positive commuter culture”.

Top image via LTA.

