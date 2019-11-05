Mum films heartbreaking final seconds before toddler falls 5 storeys through gap in Sabah bridge

Tragedy struck over the weekend in Sabah, Malaysia.

Local media report that two young siblings were crossing a bridge on Dec. 1 with their mother filming them when the unthinkable happened.

The younger sibling tottered ahead as they neared the door. Unfortunately the bridge was incomplete, leading to the young girl tragically falling five storeys to her death.

The girl reportedly had not even turned two.

Sealed off and anger

Photos of the bridge being sealed off were posted to Facebook on December 4, 2019.

Here is a picture of the supposed gap.

However, initial reports of the tragedy appeared to place some responsibility for the fall on the child’s mother not being diligent enough.

According to The Daily Express, a police report sent to a Chinese media outlet used the word “membiar” — which, according to local media, means the children were allowed to do as they liked — seemingly implying negligence.

Family members of the toddler were shocked and told The Daily Express what really happened.

According to them, the mother was right behind her girls, filming them walking across the bridge.

Here is the video she recorded — while it doesn’t show the exact moment her younger daughter fell, it is still quite disturbing knowing what happened.

Here is a screenshot from a security camera that shows just how close the mother was to them, and how there don’t appear to be any demarcations, signs or alerts of danger anywhere in sight.

The toddler’s remains have reportedly been flown back to Johor for burial.

