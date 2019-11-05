Toblerone chocolate cake with almonds available in S’pore for S$9.26

If you love Toblerone, perhaps this chocolate cake will be right up your alley.

The Almondy Toblerone Chocolate Cake is the product of a collaboration between Swedish bakery Almondy and Swiss chocolate bar brand Toblerone.

The cake consists of an almond base, rich chocolate cream, smooth milk chocolate, and chunks of Toblerone.

The whole cake is rather flat and it can serve up to eight people. It is also gluten-free.

Here are some images of it:

Do note that this is a frozen cake. You can have it chilled or defrosted.

To defrost, Almondy recommends leaving a single slice at room temperature with the wrapping removed for 30 minutes. A whole cake requires 50 minutes.

It is available in Singapore at Giant supermarkets and online via RedMart.

The last time we checked, it was retailing on RedMart for S$9.26 (15 per cent off the original price of S$10.90).

Top images via Almondy.