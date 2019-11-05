fbpx

Youth in S’pore throws phone out of condominium window as forfeit for losing TikTok challenge

Terrible.

Tanya Ong | December 10, 06:07 pm

Two boys in Singapore apparently decided to challenge one another to tossing a pencil outside of a window and catching it.

Which is not recommended, by the way.

And if you’re thinking that it could be worse, you’re probably right.

But here’s the thing: The first person to drop the pencil (out of a window, remember) apparently had to throw his phone out of the window as a forfeit.

Tossing and catching pencil outside of window

The entire challenge was captured on a TikTok video.

Another condominium, Kellock Lodge, can be seen in the video.

Here are two instances of one of the boys tossing and catching the pencil successfully:

And this is the failed attempt by the boy dressed in purple, where he fumbles with the pencil on his second toss.

Subsequently, the same boy can be seen holding a mobile phone and then flinging it out of the window:

The original Tiktok video caption reads: “Guys please let this blow up to raise money for a new phone.”

The video, which made it to the “For You” Page on Tiktok, has also been circulated on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff.

High-rise littering in Singapore

According to the Environmental Public Health Act of Singapore (EPHA), littering is the depositing, dropping, placing or throwing any article or thing in a public place except in a dustbin.

High-rise littering is also a problem in Singapore, with over 7,700 cases reported between 2016 and 2019, according to the National Environment Agency.

Currently, to report cases of high-rise littering, members of the public can call NEA’s hotline, or submit information and other evidence via the MyENV mobile app.

To deter such activities, litterbugs caught will suffer stiff penalties.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 for each offence, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 or face a Corrective Work Order (CWO) in addition to, or in lieu of, a fine upon conviction.

Top photo screenshots via Tiktok video.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

