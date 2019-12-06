fbpx

The Cheesecake Factory’s Original Cheesecake now available at Fairprice Finest outlets

Singaporeans love cheesecake.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 20, 04:11 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Singaporeans rushed to get their cheesecake fix from The Cheesecake Factory at Beverly Hills Cheesecake, when it opened at Raffles City on July 9, 2019.

S’poreans swarm to buy S$10/slice Beverly Hills Cheesecake at Raffles City on opening day

Good news – you don’t have to go all the way down to Raffles City to get the delectable dessert.

The Cheesecake Factory’s seven-inch Original Cheesecake is now being sold at various Fairprice Finest outlets islandwide.

Mothership understands that the promotional price is still available. However the cheesecake in some outlets, like Bishan, is apparently out of stock.

The Cheesecake Factory at Home, Original Cheesecake
Photo via Hy Vee’s Aisles Online’s website

More affordable than the classic

According to 8 Days, the cheesecake will also be sold as selected Cold Storage and Giant outlets, along with local supermarket Hao Mart.

H

The cheesecake comes in a box of eight slices and retails at a promotional price of S$32.50. The usual price is S$39.50.

That works out to be around S$4 per slice, which is cheaper than those being sold at Beverly Hills Cheesecakes, where each slice of cake ranges from S$7.90 – S$10.90.

A whole 10-inch Classic Cheesecake at Beverly Hills Cheesecakes would set you back a whopping S$89, which makes this take-home version an affordable alternative, albeit a little smaller.

Cheesecake, Classic Cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory
Classic Cheesecake being sold at Beverly Hills Cheesecake. Photo via Julia Yeo

According to Singapore Foodies, the cake is smaller than the classic Original Cheesecake served in The Cheesecake Factory’s restaurant.

Given its price point, however, it’s not a bad option.

Top image via Capitaland and Ivanbotakyong’s Instagram

