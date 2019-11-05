fbpx

Back

S’porean, 18, repeatedly molests sister, 12, & asks for hand job in exchange for BTS merchandise

In court, the teenager asked the judge if he could go on a holiday to Bali.

Andrew Koay | December 3, 07:29 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

After he was caught masturbating, a 18-year-old teenager repeatedly asked his 12-year-old sister to help him continue the act.

In exchange, he offered to buy her merchandise from the popular Korean band BTS.

He had also molested her on two other occasions.

Pleaded guilty

According to CNA, on Dec. 3, the teenager pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging the modesty of his sister and one charge of attempting to procure an indecent act with a child.

A fourth charge of using criminal force on his sister by hugging her from the back will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

He and his sister cannot be named due to a court-ordered gag to protect the identity of the victim.

The first incident

Court documents state that in January 2019, the teenager and his sister were at home, when the 12-year-old approached her brother to ask about homework.

She went to her brother’s room and sat on his bed next to him. The 18-year-old then rubbed the girl’s groin with his hand.

She then ran out of the room.

Carried her into the bedroom

In mid-February 2019, the teenager again molested his sister.

They had moved to a new house and were now sharing a room, with the girl taking the main bed and the teenager sleeping on a pull-out bed.

The pair were in the living room when the 18-year-old suddenly picked up the girl after an argument, carried her into the bedroom, and laid her on the pull-out bed.

According to court documents, the teenager used his fingers to stroke the girl’s chest. He stopped when the girl yelled at him to get out of the bedroom.

Caught masturbating

On April 15, 2019, the girl came home and found that her bedroom door was closed.

She knocked on the door and waited, but received no response. The 12-year-old then opened the door to find her brother masturbating.

He quickly stopped as she closed the door and went to the living room. However, the 18-year-old followed her and repeatedly asked her to masturbate him.

He also offered to buy her BTS merchandise while trying to persuade her to perform the act.

The 12-year-old rejected him and lodged a police report on Apr. 24.

Reformative training

CNA reported that Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim told the court that the teenager had been persistent in his actions.

Arguing that the victim was only 12-years-old at the time of the offences, Lim said that the sentencing of reformative training was an option for her brother.

According to CNA, reformative training is seen as a harsher punishment than probation.

It is given to offenders below the age of 21, and involves them being detained in a structured environment with an emphasis on rehabilitation.

Asked if he could go on holiday

The 18-year-old was unrepresented in court and did not say anything in his defence.

He did, however, seek permission to go on holiday to Bali.

This was rejected by District Judge Seah Chi-Ling who called for reports assessing the teenager’s suitability for probation and reformative training.

Seah said that the teenager would have to be remanded for a week, as the requested reports were being prepared.

According to CNAhe told the teenager that he should not make such a travel request when facing a court hearing.

The teenager’s mother, who is is bailor, told the court that she would be on holiday when he is slated to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 10.

Top image by  M.T ElGlassier via Unsplash

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Some S'poreans angry new national anthem is sung by Ramli Sarip. It is not the new national anthem.

Not the official one.

December 3, 08:06 pm

MR.DIY celebrates 10th store opening with free gifts and S$1 deals from Dec. 7 - 8, 2019

There are also attractive prizes to be won.

December 3, 08:00 pm

Asked to stop shaking leg in cinema, S'pore man gets angry & repeatedly punches older man in face

He was sentenced to a day's jail and a S$3,000 fine.

December 3, 07:13 pm

Chess grandmaster Gong Qianyun delivers S'pore's 900th gold medal in SEA Games history

Great work, grandmaster!

December 3, 06:48 pm

S'porean man, 38, arrested with S$43,000 worth of drugs in Bukit Batok

The suspect also had a bladed weapon on him.

December 3, 06:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close