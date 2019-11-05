S’porean, 18, repeatedly molests sister, 12, & asks for hand job in exchange for BTS merchandise

After he was caught masturbating, a 18-year-old teenager repeatedly asked his 12-year-old sister to help him continue the act.

In exchange, he offered to buy her merchandise from the popular Korean band BTS.

He had also molested her on two other occasions.

Pleaded guilty

According to CNA, on Dec. 3, the teenager pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging the modesty of his sister and one charge of attempting to procure an indecent act with a child.

A fourth charge of using criminal force on his sister by hugging her from the back will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

He and his sister cannot be named due to a court-ordered gag to protect the identity of the victim.

The first incident

Court documents state that in January 2019, the teenager and his sister were at home, when the 12-year-old approached her brother to ask about homework.

She went to her brother’s room and sat on his bed next to him. The 18-year-old then rubbed the girl’s groin with his hand.

She then ran out of the room.

Carried her into the bedroom

In mid-February 2019, the teenager again molested his sister.

They had moved to a new house and were now sharing a room, with the girl taking the main bed and the teenager sleeping on a pull-out bed.

The pair were in the living room when the 18-year-old suddenly picked up the girl after an argument, carried her into the bedroom, and laid her on the pull-out bed.

According to court documents, the teenager used his fingers to stroke the girl’s chest. He stopped when the girl yelled at him to get out of the bedroom.

Caught masturbating

On April 15, 2019, the girl came home and found that her bedroom door was closed.

She knocked on the door and waited, but received no response. The 12-year-old then opened the door to find her brother masturbating.

He quickly stopped as she closed the door and went to the living room. However, the 18-year-old followed her and repeatedly asked her to masturbate him.

He also offered to buy her BTS merchandise while trying to persuade her to perform the act.

The 12-year-old rejected him and lodged a police report on Apr. 24.

Reformative training

CNA reported that Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim told the court that the teenager had been persistent in his actions.

Arguing that the victim was only 12-years-old at the time of the offences, Lim said that the sentencing of reformative training was an option for her brother.

According to CNA, reformative training is seen as a harsher punishment than probation.

It is given to offenders below the age of 21, and involves them being detained in a structured environment with an emphasis on rehabilitation.

Asked if he could go on holiday

The 18-year-old was unrepresented in court and did not say anything in his defence.

He did, however, seek permission to go on holiday to Bali.

This was rejected by District Judge Seah Chi-Ling who called for reports assessing the teenager’s suitability for probation and reformative training.

Seah said that the teenager would have to be remanded for a week, as the requested reports were being prepared.

According to CNA, he told the teenager that he should not make such a travel request when facing a court hearing.

The teenager’s mother, who is is bailor, told the court that she would be on holiday when he is slated to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 10.

Top image by M.T ElGlassier via Unsplash