3 men aged 30, 35 & 65 arrested for fighting in Teck Whye

Three men caught on video fighting in Teck Whye have been arrested by the police.

The fight broke out in a car park at Block 120 Teck Whye Lane on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The police were alerted to the fight at 7.42pm.

It appears the original video has been removed but the footage has been reuploaded onto Facebook by others:

According to the police, a 65-year-old man was arrested for affray and criminal intimidation.

The other two men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested for affray.

The police said the 35-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two-on-one

The two-on-one fight showed the man who exited a blue car fighting off two men.

The man who exited the blue car was knocked down at one point, as a green laser beam was shone at the group, the video showed.

One of the two men who were teaming up against the one man then fell to the ground, after trading punches and kicks.

As the fight proceeded across the car park, vulgarities can be heard shouted by the group of men.

The screams of at least one woman could also be heard.

One of the two men who were teaming up against the lone man then went to his car to retrieve an object.

Subsequently, a woman was seen intervening between the men.

The man who retrieved the object from his vehicle then held it up in his hand as he approached the man that was fighting off the two men.

The video cuts off as all three men appeared to have entered the area under a block of flats.

Police investigations are ongoing.

You can also watch the video here: