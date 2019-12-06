fbpx

Back

3 men aged 30, 35 & 65 arrested for fighting in Teck Whye

Two-on-one.

Belmont Lay | December 22, 12:58 am

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Three men caught on video fighting in Teck Whye have been arrested by the police.

The fight broke out in a car park at Block 120 Teck Whye Lane on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The police were alerted to the fight at 7.42pm.

It appears the original video has been removed but the footage has been reuploaded onto Facebook by others:

According to the police, a 65-year-old man was arrested for affray and criminal intimidation.

The other two men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested for affray.

The police said the 35-year-old man was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two-on-one

The two-on-one fight showed the man who exited a blue car fighting off two men.

The man who exited the blue car was knocked down at one point, as a green laser beam was shone at the group, the video showed.

One of the two men who were teaming up against the one man then fell to the ground, after trading punches and kicks.

As the fight proceeded across the car park, vulgarities can be heard shouted by the group of men.

The screams of at least one woman could also be heard.

One of the two men who were teaming up against the lone man then went to his car to retrieve an object.

Subsequently, a woman was seen intervening between the men.

The man who retrieved the object from his vehicle then held it up in his hand as he approached the man that was fighting off the two men.

The video cuts off as all three men appeared to have entered the area under a block of flats.

Police investigations are ongoing.

You can also watch the video here:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SNSD's Tiffany attends JJ Lin's National Stadium concert to show support, fangirls out

Gee, that was nice.

December 21, 11:40 pm

S'porean woman & M'sian fiancé gets burgled during Thai holiday, a few days after getting engaged

Very unlucky.

December 21, 11:09 pm

GrabFood motorcyclist killed in accident with truck worked part-time because of wife's illness

He had taken on the job part-time to help earn additional income to support his family.

December 21, 10:40 pm

Man disguises as technician to steal S$10,000 worth of cash & items from Sembawang coffee shop

His actions were caught on the shop's CCTV camera.

December 21, 07:25 pm

Personal data of MINDEF & SAF personnel could've been leaked after data breach from 2 vendors

MINDEF and the SAF are working with the two vendors to investigate the incidents.

December 21, 06:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close