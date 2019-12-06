Man disguises as technician to steal S$10,000 worth of cash & items from Sembawang coffee shop

On Dec. 16, a man posed as a technician to steal some money and items from a coffee shop in Sembawang.

Said that he was hired by the boss

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man claimed to be hired by the boss of the coffee shop to fix the cash register.

He walked into the shop casually and even ordered a drink before committing the offence.

The coffee shop, Flying Wok, is located at Blk 105 Canberra Street and the incident reportedly happened around 3:30am.

CCTV recorded the theft

That same day, Flying Wok uploaded a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the man’s actions on its Facebook page.

The man was seen dressed in a dark green top, brown shorts, a black cap, and he carried an orange backpack.

He entered the coffeeshop alone and lingered at the cash register area for a while before pretending to fix the machine.

He also appeared to be making a phone call along the way.

After a while, he successfully removed the cash register and placed it in a bag before casually walking away.

In the post’s caption, the shop said that the man spent 40 minutes to remove the cash register.

The shop added that its nets terminal and routers were also stolen.

You can watch the full CCTV footage here:

Incurred a loss of S$10,000

The owner of the stall, Wang Zheng Dong, 25, told Lianhe Wanbao that he noticed his machine and modem were missing when he went to the shop at around 11am the next morning.

He incurred a loss of around $10,000 in total for having to replace all the stolen equipment, as well as the S$300 worth of coins in the cash register.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the staff members from the drink stall initially found the man suspicious.

However, they did not probe further after the man claimed that he was hired by Wang.

They also thought that he was bringing the machine back to fix it, instead of stealing it away.

Wang said that the Flying Wok outlet had operated for almost a year and a half and this is the first time he encountered the man.

Thus, he believes the man is not a resident in the area.

Police investigations are ongoing

According to Flying Wok’s Facebook post, a police report was lodged.

The police confirmed with Mothership that they received a report on the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Flying Wok/FB.