Free immersive art exhibition at Gardens by the Bay from Dec. 15, 2019 – Mar. 15, 2020

In support of Singapore Bicentennial, Gardens by the Bay, GIC, and teamLab have come up with an immersive art exhibition that features a myriad of sound and light artwork.

Advertisement

TeamLab is a renowned Japanese art collective that has showcased their works at ArtScience Museum, the National Museum of Singapore and Jewel Changi Airport.

Titled #futuretogether, both indoor and outdoor exhibitions will be free for all Singapore residents.

The outdoor artwork will be available for viewing from Dec. 15, 2019 to March 15, 2020, while the indoor artwork will be available for viewing from Jan. 16 to March 15, 2020.

Here’s a first look at what one can expect.

Outdoor exhibits

Titled “Autonomous Resonating Life on the Water and Resonating Trees – Dragonfly Lake”, this sprawling artwork comprises egg-shaped ovoids of light which changes colour when it is pushed.

It also emits tones specific to that colour, creating a resonating sound and light show.

Something like this:

Advertisement

Another structure, aptly named “Flowers and People – Giant Lattice Mass, a Whole Year per Hour,” features computer program-rendered flowers which bloom and scatter.

What’s even cooler is that the artwork is rendered in real time, with visual states never replicating nor reoccurring.

Indoor exhibits

Titled “Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives,” this exhibit features flower-coated animals such as the Malayan tapir, Sambar deer, leopard cat and smooth-coated otter walking on walls.

When people touch the animals on the walls, the flower petals scatter.

If people touch the animals too much, all the flowers will scatter and the animals will “die” and fade away.

Advertisement

Another artwork to look out for is “Reversible Rotation – Black in White”, which features spatial calligraphy that rotates on the walls.

Depending on perception, it can appear to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise.

If you’re feeling thirsty, be sure to check out “Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup”.

Held at the En Tea House, visitors will be able to choose between two flavours of tea – hot teh tarik and cold brew green tea with yuzu – and witness flowers bloom inside their teacup.

Flower petals will also scatter and spread outside of the cup when it is moved or picked up.

When the tea is gone from the cup, the artwork disappears with it.

If tea is spilled from the cup, flowers will also bloom in the spilt liquid.

Advertisement

Last but not least is the exhibit “Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II”, where flowers are shown blooming and withering at the same time:

Both Singapore residents and non-Singapore residents are required to reserve tickets to the indoor exhibits online as entry is time-stamped.

Advanced ticket reservations begin Dec. 15, 2019.

You can find out more about both indoor and outdoor exhibitions here.

Details

Dates: Jan. 16, 2020 – Mar. 31, 2020 (outdoor artwork will be available for viewing from Dec. 15, 2019)

Viewing hours: 9am – 9pm (indoor artwork), 7pm – 12am (outdoor artwork)

Venue: Gardens by the Bay, Bayfront Plaza

Outdoor artwork admission fee: Free

Indoor artwork admission fee: S$10 (standard), free for Singapore residents

En Tea House admission fee: S$7 (standard), S$3 (Singapore residents)

Advertisement

Top image via Melanie Lim