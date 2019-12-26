New Sushi Plus outlet at Bugis Junction serves lobster & other sushi, but won’t burn a hole in your wallet

We all know that Sushi Express is the place to get affordable sushi at S$1.50 per plate.

Introducing Sushi Plus – a new brand by Sushi Express that is perfect for those who are budget-conscious, yet who refuse to compromise on options.

This is because Sushi Plus has a number of new items that cannot be found at Sushi Express outlets.

But while some of the new items cost more than S$1.50, the prices in general still remain rather economical.

Located on the second floor of Bugis Junction, the outlet had its grand opening from Nov. 15 to 17.

The layout was minimalistic, and reminiscent of a regular kaitenzushi (conveyor belt sushi restaurants) in Japan.

Order from your phone

Ordering was extremely simple.

Simply aim your phone camera at the QR code present at your table, and you’ll be brought to their menu after logging in as a guest.

After sending your order to the kitchen, it will then arrive swiftly on a sushi train — a new feature not previously seen in Sushi Express outlets.

Great for one of those days when you don’t feel like talking to anyone, as you can dine out without having to speak to any server.

Our favourite new items

Sushi Plus upgraded menu has new items with bells and whistles.

Here are some of our favourites:

Triple Flavour Salmon Selection (S$5.00)

The grilled salmon sushi is served three different ways: caramelised, cheese and mentaiko cream toppings.

Not a bad way to up your salmon game if you want something more than your plain grilled salmon.

Salmon & Scallop Sashimi (S$6.50)

Served on a cute little yellow boat, salmon lovers will find the salmon sashimi pieces thick and satisfying as well.

Fried Shrimp Sushi (S$2.00 per piece)

The fried breaded shrimp was crunchy, and the small dollop of mayonnaise with the flying fish roe toppin gave a nice accent to the overall taste.

Jumbo Caramalised Salmon (S$2.50 per piece)

The generous slices of salmon were soft, while the caramelised parts give the dish a nice, roasted taste.

Soft Shell Crab Roll (S$5.00)

The slight oiliness of the deep-fried soft shell crab is offset by the soft, vinegary rice.

Seared Beef Cubes (S$4.00, but available at S$3.50 for a limited time promo)

Not only is the portion substantial, the flavours pack a punch.

Cheese Masago with Tamagoyaki (S$1.50 per piece)

The sweetness of the Japanese rolled omelette was balanced by the savoury seared mentaiko on top.

Spicy Fried Wings (S$3.00)

Seasoned to perfection, the spicy fried wings were crispy, and the savoury taste was rounded off nicely with a touch of pepper.

A crowd favourite, you might just find yourself getting another plate.

Grilled Tiger Prawns (S$4.50)

Succulent and juicy, the prawns taste even better with a dash of salt.

Sea Urchin Cream Croquette (S$3.00 for 2 pieces)

The crispy breaded exterior goes well with the croquette’s smooth and creamy fillings.

Grilled Butter Lobster (S$14, but available at S$8.00 for a limited time promo)

The meat was filling, and the butter and herb seasoning makes it tastes even better.

Black sesame molten lava cake with vanilla ice cream (S$6.90, but available at S$4.50 for a limited time promo)

While some might find the black sesame lava cake a tad too sweet, the vanilla ice cream balances off the sweetness, making for a cool, refreshing bite.

Here’s where to find Sushi Plus:

Bugis Junction #02-53, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Opening hours:

11am to 9:30pm daily

Top image via Sushi Plus/Facebook

This sponsored article by Sushi Plus makes the writer wish she lived closer to Bugis.