Superga S’pore now lets you customise shoes for S$95

From now till Jan. 1, 2020, shoppers will be able to customise their shoes at Superga Singapore.

Advertisement

This is the first time Superga is offering the service in Singapore.

White base

The 2750 model in White acts as the base.

Afterwards, choose from 15 coloured eyelets available, as well as shoelace designs.

For eyelets, new colours like fuchsia purple and military green are available, in addition to classics like rose gold.

The customisation service is available at all three Superga stores: Wheelock Place, VivoCity and Westgate.

Personalisation will cause you S$95 for the sneakers, eyelets, and plain laces. Seasonal shoelaces come at additional costs.

For some context, the 2750 model usually sells for S$69.90, while shoes with more elaborate designs/materials can go up to S$169.90.

Advertisement

Top image via Superga Singapore