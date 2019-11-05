fbpx

Back

Superga S’pore now lets you customise shoes for S$95

Not sure if can wear to school.

Mandy How | December 1, 09:27 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

From now till Jan. 1, 2020, shoppers will be able to customise their shoes at Superga Singapore.

This is the first time Superga is offering the service in Singapore.

Photo via Superga Singapore

White base

The 2750 model in White acts as the base.

Afterwards, choose from 15 coloured eyelets available, as well as shoelace designs.

For eyelets, new colours like fuchsia purple and military green are available, in addition to classics like rose gold.

Photo via Superga Singapore

The customisation service is available at all three Superga stores: Wheelock Place, VivoCity and Westgate.

Personalisation will cause you S$95 for the sneakers, eyelets, and plain laces. Seasonal shoelaces come at additional costs.

For some context, the 2750 model  usually sells for S$69.90, while shoes with more elaborate designs/materials can go up to S$169.90.

Photo via Superga Singapore

Top image via Superga Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Complaints of massive traffic jam near downtown city area due to Standard Chartered marathon road closures

Three other events over the weekend are also predicted to contribute to the congestion in the downtown city area.

December 1, 09:05 pm

Quirky cafe in Canberra S'pore has mains below S$10 & fun artwork on walls

New cafe to try on the weekend.

December 1, 08:29 pm

S'pore's Young Lions loses 3-0 to Thailand, goalless in SEA Games 2019 so far

:(

December 1, 07:43 pm

SBS employee unknowingly stops sobbing woman from committing suicide with act of kindness

That wasn't part of his job scope, by the way.

December 1, 07:22 pm

Themed cafe with anime-inspired food opens in Esplanade to snaking queues

Whoa.

December 1, 06:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close