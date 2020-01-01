Suicide no longer a crime & marital rape outlawed from Jan. 1, 2020

From January 1, 2020, attempted suicide will officially be decriminalised.

It is part of a spate of changes to the penal code that will come into force with the new year, as announced by a joint press release issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law (MinLaw).

The changes were part of the Criminal Law Reform Act that was passed in parliament in May.

Currently, those who attempt suicide are liable to imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

Back in February when the bill was first read, MHA and MinLaw said that they agreed that people who attempt suicide should be provided with help, instead of being prosecuted as criminals.

The ministries acknowledged growing recognition that treatment, rather than prosecution, was the appropriate response to people who attempt to take their own lives.

Together with the change to the penal code, other acts — the Police Force Act and Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act — was amended, empowering police officers to intervene in cases of attempted suicide, to prevent injury or loss of life.