Suicide no longer a crime & marital rape outlawed from Jan. 1, 2020
The abetment of suicide or abetment of attempted suicide will continue to be a crime.
Upsurge
From January 1, 2020, attempted suicide will officially be decriminalised.
It is part of a spate of changes to the penal code that will come into force with the new year, as announced by a joint press release issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law (MinLaw).
The changes were part of the Criminal Law Reform Act that was passed in parliament in May.
Currently, those who attempt suicide are liable to imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.
Back in February when the bill was first read, MHA and MinLaw said that they agreed that people who attempt suicide should be provided with help, instead of being prosecuted as criminals.
The ministries acknowledged growing recognition that treatment, rather than prosecution, was the appropriate response to people who attempt to take their own lives.
Together with the change to the penal code, other acts — the Police Force Act and Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act — was amended, empowering police officers to intervene in cases of attempted suicide, to prevent injury or loss of life.
However, the abetment of suicide or abetment of attempted suicide continue to be crimes.
Marital immunity for rape repealed
Another repeal that will take effect from the first day of 2020 will be marital immunity for rape.
Under the Criminal Law Reform Act, non-consensual sex will be treated as a crime even if the offender is married to the victim.
In their statement, MHA and MinLaw affirmed the need for sexual relations to be based on mutual consent.
“This amendment ensures that all women are protected from sexual abuse,” they said in the statement.
Support hotlines
If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Top image from Pexels
