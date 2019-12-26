Lady went to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ in Star Trek outfit, gamely does it again for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has opened to mixed reviews from critics, although fans appear to enjoy it a bit more.

The final episode of the third film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy comes on the heels of the rather divisive ‘The Last Jedi’.

And while that movie wasn’t terribly well-received by fans, a picture of a lady in The Philippines decked out in a Starfleet uniform confidently throwing up a Vulcan Salute while posing in front of a Last Jedi poster went incredibly viral.

She also posted these hashtags “#TeamDarkVader #YesISaiditDarkVader #HijoAnongEpisodeNaIto”.

Dark Vader.

While some did throw shade, or the darker side as it is colloquially known as, others appreciated the humour and praised her for bridging the gap between two notoriously territorial fanbases.

The lady, Alarice Francisco, told GMA News that it started off as a dare by her friends, after she had brought up the idea in a tweet.

The tweet has gone global, garnering over 18,000 shares.

Alarice, who described herself as a “49% Star Wars fan, 49% Star Trek fan and 2% cuddly troll” told GMA that the reactions had been overwhelmingly positive, although some didn’t get the joke.

She told GMA:

“There’s like a small percentage that’s negative and didn’t get the joke but I was surprised a lot of people would go out of their way to explain it to them and even defend me, so I’m thankful for that.”

Recently a Facebook page, Nerd Rage PH, shared the post in anticipation of Rise of Skywalker.

And while Alarice had already watched the movie, she wasn’t one to say no to some free tickets.

Here she is gamely posing with other Star Wars fans in her Trekkie suit.

May the force live long and prosper.

The latest instalment of Star Wars is helmed by JJ Abrams, who also directed 2015 ‘The Force Awakens’, the opener of the sequel trilogy.

Abrams also handled the reboot of another legendary space adventure, Star Trek. Which might explain why the once vastly different franchises appear to have more in common nowadays.

Image from Alarice’s Facebook page