fbpx

Back

S’pore, Australia & New Zealand recall Sriracha chilli sauce bottles over fears they might explode

Not the extra kick customers bought it for.

Andrew Koay | December 28, 11:14 am

Events

Share

A batch of popular condiment Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce bottles have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to fears that they might explode.

The SFA issued a media release on Dec. 27 after a similar recall was issued in Australia and New Zealand by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

In their alert, FSANZ warned that lactic acid build may cause some bottles to “‘bloat’ and continue to ferment”.

Image via SFA

SFA advised that “the build-up of pressure in the bottles may cause them to explode upon opening.”

Bottles that feel bloated should not be opened and instead returned to the place of purchase, said FSANZ.

This affects the 17oz and 28oz-sized bottles with best before dates stated as March 2021.

According to their media release, SFA had directed the importer, TC Import & Export Pte Ltd., to recall the product.

They also added that consumers who’d purchased the affected product may contact their point 0f purchase for enquiries, and for a refund or exchange of the product.

Top image by Samantha Sophia via Unsplash

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Thai navy seal who helped in cave rescue of football team dies from blood infection 1 year later

The Royal Thai Navy hailed him as a hero.

December 28, 03:25 pm

Hawker in New Upper Changi Road sells S$1 mee rebus on birthday & donates full proceeds to charity

Giving back to the organisation that has helped her before.

December 28, 02:27 pm

Bubble tea shop featured in Jay Chou's music video coming to S'pore in Jan. 2020

Machi is the name of Hannah Quinlivan’s dog.

December 28, 01:12 pm

If a stranger visited your house for the first time, what would they think of you?

You only have one chance to make a good first impression.

December 28, 01:00 pm

Meet the S’pore artist who draws Nezha in a cropped top, on public transport doing millennial things

Sharon Yang cannot imagine a life without art.

December 28, 10:59 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close