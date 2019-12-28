S’pore, Australia & New Zealand recall Sriracha chilli sauce bottles over fears they might explode

A batch of popular condiment Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce bottles have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to fears that they might explode.

The SFA issued a media release on Dec. 27 after a similar recall was issued in Australia and New Zealand by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

In their alert, FSANZ warned that lactic acid build may cause some bottles to “‘bloat’ and continue to ferment”.

SFA advised that “the build-up of pressure in the bottles may cause them to explode upon opening.”

Bottles that feel bloated should not be opened and instead returned to the place of purchase, said FSANZ.

This affects the 17oz and 28oz-sized bottles with best before dates stated as March 2021.

According to their media release, SFA had directed the importer, TC Import & Export Pte Ltd., to recall the product.

They also added that consumers who’d purchased the affected product may contact their point 0f purchase for enquiries, and for a refund or exchange of the product.

Top image by Samantha Sophia via Unsplash