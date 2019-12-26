fbpx

Back

SK Jewellery celebrates Year of the Rat with Pokemon Gold collection, from Dec. 26

Featuring everyone's favourite electric rat, Pikachu.

Jason Fan | December 25, 01:37 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

2020 is the Year of the Rat in the zodiac calendar.

To celebrate this, SK Jewellery is unveiling a special Pokemon Gold Collection on Dec. 26, 2019, which will feature everyone’s favourite electric rat, Pikachu.

Image from SK Jewellery.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming Pokemon Gold Collection.

All sorts of Pokemon Jewellery

SK Jewellery will feature iconic Pokemon characters crafted in 99.9 percent gold, in their 999 Pure Gold Collection.

These are available in charms, pendants and earrings.

Image from SK Jewellery.

Pokemon jewellery is also available in the 916 Gold Enamel Collection.

There are also Pokemon Pure Gold Ang Pow collectibles, featuring five Pokemon characters.

Image from SK Jewellery.

They are Snorlax, Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander and Bulbasaur.

The collection is designed and crafted in 999 Pure Gold, and includes a wide range of items, such as gold coins, gold bars and collectibles.

Limited-edition 3D Pikachu Coin Ang Pow on Dec. 28

On Dec. 28, there will be a Launch Exclusive, where customers can pick up the limited-edition Pure Gold 3D Pikachu Coin Ang Pow at S$49.

This is limited to two pieces per person, and is only for the first 100 shoppers per store.

Image from SK Jewellery.

There will also be a free mystery gift for the first 20 shoppers.

To catch ’em all, you are going to need some very generous relatives.

Top image from SK Jewellery. 

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mt Elizabeth Novena Hospital's 10,000th baby has doctor's fees fully paid, gift hampers & limousine service

First day in the world got limousine already.

December 25, 04:38 pm

Americans confused as Filipino boyband tweets 'Hello Negros'. Negros is an island in The Philippines.

Oh no.

December 25, 02:18 pm

Hong Kong & mainland China gamers clash in GTA V in online recreation of protests

The new frontier in the clash of ideals.

December 25, 01:20 pm

S'poreans help couple set up wedding ceremony in 24 hours after event planner disappeared with S$13,300 payment

They got a wedding going within 24 hours.

December 25, 12:42 pm

This chair is designed to let you sit cross-legged at the office

A lot of other positions as well.

December 25, 12:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close