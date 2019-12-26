SK Jewellery celebrates Year of the Rat with Pokemon Gold collection, from Dec. 26

2020 is the Year of the Rat in the zodiac calendar.

Advertisement

To celebrate this, SK Jewellery is unveiling a special Pokemon Gold Collection on Dec. 26, 2019, which will feature everyone’s favourite electric rat, Pikachu.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming Pokemon Gold Collection.

All sorts of Pokemon Jewellery

SK Jewellery will feature iconic Pokemon characters crafted in 99.9 percent gold, in their 999 Pure Gold Collection.

These are available in charms, pendants and earrings.

Pokemon jewellery is also available in the 916 Gold Enamel Collection.

Advertisement

There are also Pokemon Pure Gold Ang Pow collectibles, featuring five Pokemon characters.

They are Snorlax, Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander and Bulbasaur.

The collection is designed and crafted in 999 Pure Gold, and includes a wide range of items, such as gold coins, gold bars and collectibles.

Advertisement

Limited-edition 3D Pikachu Coin Ang Pow on Dec. 28

On Dec. 28, there will be a Launch Exclusive, where customers can pick up the limited-edition Pure Gold 3D Pikachu Coin Ang Pow at S$49.

This is limited to two pieces per person, and is only for the first 100 shoppers per store.

There will also be a free mystery gift for the first 20 shoppers.

To catch ’em all, you are going to need some very generous relatives.

Advertisement

Top image from SK Jewellery.