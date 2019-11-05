S’pore’s Young Lions loses 3-0 to Thailand, goalless in SEA Games 2019 so far

Singapore’s football team has made history at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

But not in a good way.

First time scoring no goals in three games

On Sunday (Dec. 1), the Young Lions lost 3-0 to defending champions Thailand.

This marks the first time ever the team has failed to score a goal in three consecutive matches at a SEA Games tournament.

Previously, the team suffered a 2-0 loss against Indonesia and a 0-0 draw with Laos.

The last time Singapore’s football team went goalless at the SEA Games was more than 30 years ago in 1987.

They were held to a 0-0 draw by Malaysia and Burma and failed to progress to the semi-finals.

Slim chance of progressing to semi-finals

History could potentially repeat itself as it is unlikely for the Singapore side to move on to the semi-finals this year.

This is despite having two matches left to play, as only the top two teams in each group will proceed to the next stage.

Singapore only has one point from the three games they’ve played, placing them in the fifth position out of the six teams in Group B.

The current teams at the top of the group are Thailand and Vietnam with six points each.

The last time the Young Lions reached the semi-finals was in 2013, when they took home the bronze medal.

Drama from previous match

The Young Lions have also been involved in some drama at the SEA Games.

During their match against Indonesia on Nov. 28, the teams from each side got into a 50-second fight.

This caused a lot of anger among Indonesian fans, who took to social media to express their frustrations.

The Singapore players, however, have since reconciled with their Indonesian counterparts.

Speaking to the press after the Indonesia match, coach Fandi Ahmad said that the team will continue to work hard for the remaining matches.

“For us, it will be a mountain to climb because we have to win the last few games, (but) we never give up.”

The Young Lions will face powerhouse Vietnam on Tuesday (Dec. 3) and Brunei on Thursday (Dec. 5).

