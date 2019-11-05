fbpx

Back

Noah Lim & Constance Lien win S’pore’s first two gold medals for jiu-jitsu at SEA Games

This was jiu-jitsu's debut at the SEA Games.

Jason Fan | December 10, 07:15 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Singapore’s jiu-jitsu athletes struck fast and hard at the sport’s SEA Games debut, securing two gold medals for Singapore.

Noah Lim claimed Singapore’s first SEA Games gold in the sport on Dec. 9, after beating Thailand’s Suwijak Kuntong in the men’s 62kg category.

The next day, Constance Lien won Singapore’s second gold in jiu-jitsu after beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Ngoc Tu in the women’s 62kg category.

View this post on Instagram

Day 10! We have come to the end of the @2019seagamesph ! 🇵🇭 . . Thank you for the immense support and roars for our Athletes, we could not have done it without you! ❤️ . As of 07:00pm, DAY 10’s medal count comprise: . 🥇Gold: 3 (Table Tennis Women’s Singles, Table Tennis Men’s Singles, Jiu Jitsu Women’s Ne- Waza Less 62kg) . 🥈Silver: 3 (Table Tennis Women’s Singles, Table Tennis Men’s Singles, Esports – Starcraft II PC) . 🥉Bronze: 7 (Billiards & Snooker Men’s 9 Ball Pool Singles x 2, Jiu Jitsu Men’s Ne Waza Less 77kg, Jiu Jitsu Women’s Ne-Waza Less 55kg, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 70kg, Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 55kg, Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62kg) . 📸: Chong Yew SNOC, Andy Chua SNOC, Weixiang SNOC, and @sport_singapore . #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne #RoarAsOne #OneTeamSG #2019SEAGames

A post shared by Team Singapore (@teamsingapore) on

Sibling duo represented Singapore at the SEA Games

Noah’s brother, Paul Lim, also represented Singapore in the SEA Games for jiu-jitsu, clinching a bronze in the men’s 69kg category.

“Winning gold at the Jiu-Jitsu debut at SEA Games feels great. My brother and I have been training really hard for this competition, constantly drilling and studying techniques with our training partners at Evolve MMA under professor Teco Shinzato,” said Noah.

Noah said that he was inspired to take up Jiu-Jitsu after watching his brother train and compete, and claimed that he would not have been able to achieve the gold without him.

Lien won silver at the Asian Games 2018

It’s been a good year for Lien, who also won the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships in California in May 2019, making her the youngest female Singaporean to win the world championship title.

Lien told Mothership that she was extremely thankful for her gold medal, crediting the people around her for her victory.

“I just want to thank god. I want to thank my family for coming all the way here from Singapore to support me; my coaches at Evolve (MMA), and my main coach Teco Shinzato. My teammates, my friends at home and my training buddies; none of this would have been possible without them. So I am just very grateful,” said Lien.

Related Story

S’porean teen overcame eating disorder to become S’pore’s 1st Brazilian jiu-jitsu Asian Games medallist

Top image from Team Singapore and SportSG.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Allegedly deleted official Miss Universe tweet congratulated Miss Malaysia for best costume win

The drama continues.

December 10, 10:41 pm

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson, 61, dies after long battle with cancer

RIP.

December 10, 09:55 pm

S'pore woman arrested for allegedly going on S$5,700 shopping spree using credit card she 'found'

They included what appear to be three items from Louis Vuitton.

December 10, 09:51 pm

For all its benefits and engineering feats, Cross Island Line is S'pore's most ambitious project

The Cross Island Line, at 50km long, is Singapore’s longest, fully-underground MRT line.

December 10, 09:00 pm

Beach-themed S'pore trains & buses dressed for Christmas 2019 feature starfish & sandy 'snowmen'

Just missing real sand.

December 10, 07:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close