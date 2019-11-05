Noah Lim & Constance Lien win S’pore’s first two gold medals for jiu-jitsu at SEA Games

Singapore’s jiu-jitsu athletes struck fast and hard at the sport’s SEA Games debut, securing two gold medals for Singapore.

Noah Lim claimed Singapore’s first SEA Games gold in the sport on Dec. 9, after beating Thailand’s Suwijak Kuntong in the men’s 62kg category.

The next day, Constance Lien won Singapore’s second gold in jiu-jitsu after beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Ngoc Tu in the women’s 62kg category.

Sibling duo represented Singapore at the SEA Games

Noah’s brother, Paul Lim, also represented Singapore in the SEA Games for jiu-jitsu, clinching a bronze in the men’s 69kg category.

“Winning gold at the Jiu-Jitsu debut at SEA Games feels great. My brother and I have been training really hard for this competition, constantly drilling and studying techniques with our training partners at Evolve MMA under professor Teco Shinzato,” said Noah.

Noah said that he was inspired to take up Jiu-Jitsu after watching his brother train and compete, and claimed that he would not have been able to achieve the gold without him.

Lien won silver at the Asian Games 2018

It’s been a good year for Lien, who also won the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships in California in May 2019, making her the youngest female Singaporean to win the world championship title.

Lien told Mothership that she was extremely thankful for her gold medal, crediting the people around her for her victory.

“I just want to thank god. I want to thank my family for coming all the way here from Singapore to support me; my coaches at Evolve (MMA), and my main coach Teco Shinzato. My teammates, my friends at home and my training buddies; none of this would have been possible without them. So I am just very grateful,” said Lien.

