Jail for NTU student who claimed stress & ‘addiction’ to bare buttocks caused him to take upskirt videos

Claiming he was “addicted” to seeing the bare buttocks of women and needing to relieve his stress, a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student took to taking up-skirt videos of unsuspecting victims.

Over the course of nine months, he amassed a collection of at least 26 up-skirt videos, before he spree finally came to end when he was caught in the act in September 2018.

According to The Straits Times, 24-year-old Chong Yen Bin was on Dec. 18, 2019, sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of insulting a woman’s modesty, with another 20 charges considered in sentencing.

Finishing tuition class

According to court documents seen by Mothership, on the evening of Sept. 19, 2018, Chong had finished conducting a tuition class and was intending to take a taxi back to NTU from Toa Payoh Central when a particular woman caught his attention.

She was wearing a pair of shorts that revealed glimpses of her buttocks.

He then proceeded to follow her while positioning his phone in a manner that would allow him to capture video footage of her buttocks.

Chong followed her to the vicinity of Toa Payoh Bus Interchange where he was spotted trailing the woman by a man.

The man noticed that Chong was following the woman closely from behind and holding his mobile phone in a “suspicious manner”.

Arrest and investigation

When the man lost sight of Chong and woman, he went to inform the on-duty Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers at the bus interchange.

He was later spotted by the man and TransCom officers at the Toa Payoh MRT Station, where they detained him and called the police.

Upon checking his phone and finding several upskirt videos, the police arrested Chong.

Investigations found that Chong had taken at least 26 videos that depicted unknown female victims’ underwear or glimpses of their bare buttocks.

He also admitted that he had been taking the videos since the start of 2018, “as he felt stressed over his studies and felt ‘addicted’ to seeing the buttocks of women”.

The 24-year-old had taken the videos at various locations around Singapore, including MRT Stations and on his university campus.

“Very sorry”

Today reported that in court, Chong said that he was “very sorry” for his actions.

The third-year university student told the court that he just wanted to finish his studies.

For each charge of insulting a woman’s modesty, he could have been fined, jailed up to a year, or both.

