fbpx

Back

Jail for NTU student who claimed stress & ‘addiction’ to bare buttocks caused him to take upskirt videos

Chong Yen Bin had amassed a collection of at least 26 videos.

Andrew Koay | December 18, 07:27 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Claiming he was “addicted” to seeing the bare buttocks of women and needing to relieve his stress, a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student took to taking up-skirt videos of unsuspecting victims.

Over the course of nine months, he amassed a collection of at least 26 up-skirt videos, before he spree finally came to end when he was caught in the act in September 2018.

According to The Straits Times, 24-year-old Chong Yen Bin was on Dec. 18, 2019, sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of insulting a woman’s modesty, with another 20 charges considered in sentencing.

Finishing tuition class

According to court documents seen by Mothership, on the evening of Sept. 19, 2018, Chong had finished conducting a tuition class and was intending to take a taxi back to NTU from Toa Payoh Central when a particular woman caught his attention.

She was wearing a pair of shorts that revealed glimpses of her buttocks.

He then proceeded to follow her while positioning his phone in a manner that would allow him to capture video footage of her buttocks.

Chong followed her to the vicinity of Toa Payoh Bus Interchange where he was spotted trailing the woman by a man.

The man noticed that Chong was following the woman closely from behind and holding his mobile phone in a “suspicious manner”.

Arrest and investigation

When the man lost sight of Chong and woman, he went to inform the on-duty Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers at the bus interchange.

He was later spotted by the man and TransCom officers at the Toa Payoh MRT Station, where they detained him and called the police.

Upon checking his phone and finding several upskirt videos, the police arrested Chong.

Investigations found that Chong had taken at least 26 videos that depicted unknown female victims’ underwear or glimpses of their bare buttocks.

He also admitted that he had been taking the videos since the start of 2018, “as he felt stressed over his studies and felt ‘addicted’ to seeing the buttocks of women”.

The 24-year-old had taken the videos at various locations around Singapore, including MRT Stations and on his university campus.

“Very sorry”

Today reported that in court, Chong said that he was “very sorry” for his actions.

The third-year university student told the court that he just wanted to finish his studies.

For each charge of insulting a woman’s modesty, he could have been fined, jailed up to a year, or both.

Top image by Andrew Koay

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australia hit record highs of 40.9°C in Dec. 2019, man cooks pork roast in front seat of car

It's important to stay safe and hydrated.

December 18, 07:09 pm

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB to retrench 350 employees due to protests & oncoming recession

Affected employees will be notified as soon as possible before the end of the year, and compensation will be remunerated according to law.

December 18, 06:54 pm

M'sia police offering 50% discount on traffic summons in Kuala Lumpur over Christmas period

To encourage people to pay their fines.

December 18, 06:39 pm

No, you won't be fined S$1,000 for using your mobile phone while crossing the road: S'pore police

Show this to your aunties and uncles.

December 18, 06:25 pm

Sanrio-themed jewellery with Little Twin Stars, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll & more now available at Goldheart S'pore

There will be over 30 new creations to choose from.

December 18, 06:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close