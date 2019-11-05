S’porean man, 38, arrested with S$43,000 worth of drugs in Bukit Batok

Two men have been arrested for drug-related offences in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Dec. 3, 2019.

S$43,000 worth of drugs

A 38-year-old Singaporean male, who is suspected of being a drug trafficker, was found to have multiple varieties of drugs on him.

The drugs, which are estimated to be worth around S$43,000, included:

385g of ‘ice’

32g of heroin

100 of ecstasy tablets

50 Erimin-5 tablets

a small amount of cannabis

The amount of ice found on the suspect would also be able to feed the addiction of about 220 drug abusers for a week.

According to a CNB press release, he was arrested after alighting from a private hire car in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

The suspect was discovered to also be carrying a bladed weapon.

2nd man arrested

CNB officers also arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man around the Woodlands Circle area. He was carrying S$5,300 in cash.

CNB said that both the Singaporean and Malaysian man had met up in a carpark in the Teck Whye Avenue area prior to their arrest.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Central Narcotics Bureau