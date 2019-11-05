fbpx

S’porean man, 38, arrested with S$43,000 worth of drugs in Bukit Batok

The suspect also had a bladed weapon on him.

Andrew Koay | December 3, 06:23 pm

Two men have been arrested for drug-related offences in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Dec. 3, 2019.

S$43,000 worth of drugs

A 38-year-old Singaporean male, who is suspected of being a drug trafficker, was found to have multiple varieties of drugs on him.

The drugs, which are estimated to be worth around S$43,000, included:

  • 385g of ‘ice’
  • 32g of heroin
  • 100 of ecstasy tablets
  • 50 Erimin-5 tablets
  • a small amount of cannabis

The amount of ice found on the suspect would also be able to feed the addiction of about 220 drug abusers for a week.

According to a CNB press release, he was arrested after alighting from a private hire car in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

The suspect was discovered to also be carrying a bladed weapon.

Image from CNB

2nd man arrested

CNB officers also arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man around the Woodlands Circle area. He was carrying S$5,300 in cash.

CNB said that both the Singaporean and Malaysian man had met up in a carpark in the Teck Whye Avenue area prior to their arrest.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Central Narcotics Bureau

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

