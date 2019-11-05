S’pore police looking for 2 men to assist with investigation into Compass One shop thefts
The Singapore police are looking for two men to assist with investigations into two shop theft cases.
The faces of the two men were caught on closed-circuit camera at the Cold Storage in Compass One Shopping Mall, Sengkang.
The two separate cases of shop theft were reported on Dec. 2 and 4, 2019.
Here are the photos:
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top photo collage from SPF
