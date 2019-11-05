fbpx

S’pore police looking for 2 men to assist with investigation into Compass One shop thefts

Zhangxin Zheng | December 9, 06:18 pm

The Singapore police are looking for two men to assist with investigations into two shop theft cases.

The faces of the two men were caught on closed-circuit camera at the Cold Storage in Compass One Shopping Mall, Sengkang.

The two separate cases of shop theft were reported on Dec. 2 and 4, 2019.

Here are the photos:

Photo from SPF.
Photo from SPF.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo collage from SPF

