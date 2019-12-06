fbpx

Sanrio-themed jewellery with Little Twin Stars, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll & more now available at Goldheart S’pore

There will be over 30 new creations to choose from.

Melanie Lim | December 18, 06:22 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Good news, Sanrio fans – your favourite cartoon characters like Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Little Twin Stars, My Melody, Pompompurin, and Gudetama have been made into jewellery.

Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection

Goldheart Jewelry has recently launched their Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection with over 30 new creations to choose from.

The collection features rings, pendants, link chained charms, bangles and bracelets in a variety of 999 Gold, 14K diamonds and pearls.

Here are some of the collection’s highlights:

1) Hello Kitty

The Hello Kitty riding a scooter in 999 gold pendant will be retailing for S$328:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

The Dancing Diamond Hello Kitty, which features a suspended diamond that “dances” with your movement, will retail for S$608:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

2) Gudetama

The Gudetama parachute necklace in white gold with 14K diamond will set you back about S$708:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

But if you just want the charm, the Dancing Diamond Gudetama will cost you around S$518:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

3) My Melody

The My Melody ring comes in white gold with 14K diamonds and will cost you S$858:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

While the My Melody necklace features pink pearls and costs S$808:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

4) Little Twin Stars

If you’d like to splurge a little more, consider getting the Little Twin Stars thematic bangle with star motifs in rose gold and 14K diamonds, which is going for S$1,618:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

Otherwise, the Dancing Diamond My Little Twin Stars charm is retailing for S$928:

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

That’s not all.

Each purchase of a Sanrio Characters Road Trip charm entitles one to a complimentary leather bracelet that comes in one of five colours – grey, green, yellow, red or pink.

Image via Goldheart Jewelry

You can also spend S$600 from the Goldheart x Sanrio Characters Road Trip collection to receive a limited-edition Hello Kitty or Gudetama Plushie, while stocks last.

Finally, Goldheart will be having exclusive Christmas promotions at Vivocity’s central court atrium from now till Dec. 29, 2019, where the first 50 customers will be able to purchase the limited-edition Goldheart x Sanrio Characters Christmas Gold Note for S$19 (usual price worth S$38).

You can view the full catalogue of Sanrio jewellery here.

Top image via Goldheart Jewelry

