Sanrio-themed jewellery with Little Twin Stars, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll & more now available at Goldheart S’pore

Good news, Sanrio fans – your favourite cartoon characters like Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Little Twin Stars, My Melody, Pompompurin, and Gudetama have been made into jewellery.

Advertisement

Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection

Goldheart Jewelry has recently launched their Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection with over 30 new creations to choose from.

The collection features rings, pendants, link chained charms, bangles and bracelets in a variety of 999 Gold, 14K diamonds and pearls.

Here are some of the collection’s highlights:

1) Hello Kitty

The Hello Kitty riding a scooter in 999 gold pendant will be retailing for S$328:

The Dancing Diamond Hello Kitty, which features a suspended diamond that “dances” with your movement, will retail for S$608:

Advertisement

2) Gudetama

The Gudetama parachute necklace in white gold with 14K diamond will set you back about S$708:

But if you just want the charm, the Dancing Diamond Gudetama will cost you around S$518:

3) My Melody

The My Melody ring comes in white gold with 14K diamonds and will cost you S$858:

While the My Melody necklace features pink pearls and costs S$808:

Advertisement

4) Little Twin Stars

If you’d like to splurge a little more, consider getting the Little Twin Stars thematic bangle with star motifs in rose gold and 14K diamonds, which is going for S$1,618:

Otherwise, the Dancing Diamond My Little Twin Stars charm is retailing for S$928:

That’s not all.

Each purchase of a Sanrio Characters Road Trip charm entitles one to a complimentary leather bracelet that comes in one of five colours – grey, green, yellow, red or pink.

You can also spend S$600 from the Goldheart x Sanrio Characters Road Trip collection to receive a limited-edition Hello Kitty or Gudetama Plushie, while stocks last.

Finally, Goldheart will be having exclusive Christmas promotions at Vivocity’s central court atrium from now till Dec. 29, 2019, where the first 50 customers will be able to purchase the limited-edition Goldheart x Sanrio Characters Christmas Gold Note for S$19 (usual price worth S$38).

You can view the full catalogue of Sanrio jewellery here.

Advertisement

Top image via Goldheart Jewelry