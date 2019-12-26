Ex-Singapore Idol contestant Samantha Lee, 28, takes own life after leaving public messages about depression

Former Singapore Idol contestant Samantha Lee died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Advertisement

A Facebook message on her page that day at 9pm confirmed her passing.

The post read: “Samantha has passed. You’re invited to come for her last performance, 23 December 2019. She will then be scattered to the sea to be a mermaid as she wished (location will be updated tomorrow, it’s likely a one day funeral.)”

A video clip of the 28-year-old was uploaded earlier that day on her Facebook page at around 6pm:

Advertisement

The video post’s caption read: “I know all of you cared for me. Thanks to all of you who have helped me, I managed to last till now.”

“But you couldn’t understand my depression because for you to really understand it, you have to go through it, which I will not wish upon anyone. I do not blame you for that, but I will blame you if you let my release affect your happiness.”

“We all did our bests but I still do not fit in in this world anymore and I know I never ever will. So this is my goodbye.”

She didn’t say anything in the clip.

Took part in Singapore Idol in 2009

Lee took part in the third season of the Singapore Idol singing competition in 2009.

She sang Don’t Speak by No Doubt.

Advertisement

A Facebook post on Lee’s page on Monday, Dec. 23 afternoon said her wake was held on Monday night.

She was cremated on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

On Sunday morning, she had uploaded a video of a song, Why Goodbye.

It was performed with her musician brother Joe Lee.

Advertisement

Cryptic messages

In several public posts online, Lee appealed for those suffering from mental health and domestic violence to seek help.

Her appeal predicted the attention her passing would attract.

“Funny when you’re dead people start listening,” Lee wrote in one of two Sunday evening posts before taking her life.

“So I would like to take advantage of my death and leave some words for the world so people don’t repeat the same mistakes I did.”

Support hotlines for those seeking help

Some helplines to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800