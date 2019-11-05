Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson, 61, dies after long battle with cancer

Marie Fredriksson, singer and one half of Swedish pop rock band Roxette, has died.

Died after 17-year battle with cancer

Fredriksson died at the age of 61, her family revealed in a statement to local newspapers, on Dec. 9, 2019.

Fredriksson had been battling with cancer for 17 years.

In 2002, the singer suffered a seizure in her bathroom, reported The Guardian, and cracked her skull.

A subsequent MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumour, and was only given a 25 per cent chance of survival.

However, Fredriksson persisted and spent the next three years receiving treatment.

She returned to the stage in 2008, and Roxette later staged a comeback tour that sold out in venues across Europe, according to BBC.

However, health problems continued to plague the singer as a result of the radiation therapy she underwent, and doctors eventually advised her to stop touring in 2016.

Fredriksson leaves behind her husband and two children. Her funeral will be held with only her closest family present.

Famous for 1980s and 90s music

Fredriksson, who sang and played the keyboard, formed Roxette in 1986 with vocalist and guitarist Per Gessle.

The band rose to fame with their hit songs, Listen To Your Heart, It Must Have Been Love and The Look, and sold an estimated 75 million albums worldwide.

Gessle said in a statement that “things will never be the same”, and thanked Fredriksson for “painting [his] black and white songs in the most beautiful colours”.

You can read his full statement here:

“Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”

Top photo from Marie Frediksson / FB