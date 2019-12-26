Redditor makes Telegram bot to fetch rain area data from NEA for lazy S’poreans
Useful for people who are too lazy to go to NEA website.
Anyone who has lived in Singapore knows how frustrating the weather can get, with seemingly unpredictable showers that can ruin your day at a moment’s notice.
To make life a bit easier for everyone, Redditor MeePokUncle has created a Telegram bot, designed to fetch data directly from NEA’s website to show where it is raining in Singapore.
Saves time by not having to navigate to NEA’s website
You can access the bot by searching for @rainkorkorbot on Telegram.
The friendly, very Singaporean-sounding bot will then prompt you to type either /pic, or /gif, depending on the format in which you prefer to receive your rain data.
If you choose the picture, then the bot will quickly provide you with a map that is downloaded off the NEA website.
On the other hand, if you choose the gif option instead, then the bot will promptly provide you with a real-time gif of the rain areas of the last hour.
While the NEA website provides additional data such as the temperature and the UV index, this bot is still handy as it allows you to check for rain without having to navigate to NEA’s website.
Here’s to hoping that the @rainkorkorbot will upgrade to become a more comprehensive @weatherkorkorbot in the near future.
Top image from Jason Fan via @rainkorkorbot.
