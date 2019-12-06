fbpx

‘Precious Thots’ gift store in S’pore renamed to ‘Precious Thoughts’

Social media handles appear to have changed as well.

Julia Yeo | December 20, 06:28 pm

Reddit user U/Crunchystuff97 recently posted an image on Reddit Singapore showing local gift chain ‘Precious Thots’ appearing to have rebranded to ‘Precious Thoughts’.

A name that didn’t age well

The store first opened its doors in 1996.

It is unclear if the rebrand was due to the modern vernacular “thots”, short for “That Ho Over There”, gaining wider usage. According to Dictionary.com thot is used as a synonym for vulgar slurs like sl*t”.

Nobody in the 90s could’ve predicted that Internet culture would ruin the meaning of “thots” 20 years later.

Photo via Capitaland
Photo via u/tomsimps0n/Reddit

The local gift chain with 10 stores islandwide became a meme in recent years, after tourists worldwide noticed the name.

Photo via me.me

Rebranded to “Precious Thoughts”

The chain seems to have recently rebranded.

Here’s a screenshot of their website on September 27, 2018.

Here’s a screenshot of their website now.

Image from Precious Thoughts site

They have also changed their social media handles.

Mothership has reached out to the company for comment.

Precious Thoughts gift store located in Raffles City
Precious Thoughts Raffles City. Photo via Julia Yeo

However when Mothership went down to the Raffles City branch, a few items appear to have missed out on the rebrand.

Photo via Julia Yeo

Top image collage via Capitaland, Julia Yeo

