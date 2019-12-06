‘Precious Thots’ gift store in S’pore renamed to ‘Precious Thoughts’

Reddit user U/Crunchystuff97 recently posted an image on Reddit Singapore showing local gift chain ‘Precious Thots’ appearing to have rebranded to ‘Precious Thoughts’.

A name that didn’t age well

The store first opened its doors in 1996.

It is unclear if the rebrand was due to the modern vernacular “thots”, short for “That Ho Over There”, gaining wider usage. According to Dictionary.com thot is used as a synonym for vulgar slurs like sl*t”.

Nobody in the 90s could’ve predicted that Internet culture would ruin the meaning of “thots” 20 years later.

The local gift chain with 10 stores islandwide became a meme in recent years, after tourists worldwide noticed the name.

Rebranded to “Precious Thoughts”

The chain seems to have recently rebranded.

Here’s a screenshot of their website on September 27, 2018.

Here’s a screenshot of their website now.

They have also changed their social media handles.

Mothership has reached out to the company for comment.

However when Mothership went down to the Raffles City branch, a few items appear to have missed out on the rebrand.

Top image collage via Capitaland, Julia Yeo