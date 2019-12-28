S’pore police teams up with local cosplayers to raise awareness on scams

The Tanglin Police Division is holding an anti-scam awareness roadshow at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Dec. 28 and 29, 2019.

While this may seem common enough, the event will be a little different this time.

The police are there dressed as themselves and will be teaming up with cosplayer influencers Yosuke Sora, Maoru, and Reikomaru to reach out to the cosplay community.

Specifically reaching out to the community

The roadshow, named “Let’s Fight Scams”, is held in conjunction with the EOY J-Culture Festival 2019.

It is part of the police’s efforts to educate the public on various types of scams, and also the first time the police is specifically reaching out to the cosplay community.

As the cosplay community spends “significant time” interacting with each other online, they are likely to come across online scams, according to the police.

The event aims to raise awareness of certain scams, including e-commerce scams, so that cosplayers can better look out for one another.

The cosplay influencers will be sharing their experiences on scams, while a police representative will supplement it with relevant scam advisories.

Visitors can also play interactive games at the police exhibition to learn more about scams.

Top image via Reikomaru and EOY J-Culture Festival’s Facebook page