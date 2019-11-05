fbpx

Back

S’porean pet owner allegedly receives ‘flour-like substance’ that do not resemble ashes after cremating dog

The cremation company has allegedly gone through several name changes.

Jason Fan | December 1, 04:44 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A pet’s death is always hard for a pet owner to accept.

However, for one particular dog owner, his experience was made worse after he gave his dog’s remains to be cremated at Pets Cremation Center.

He discovered that the cremated remains of his precious dog looked suspiciously like a flour-like substance, rather than a dog’s crushed ashes.

The owner, known as Ranger Redhusky, then shared his findings to Facebook on Nov. 30, where it has gathered over 200 shares.

Other dog owners suspicious

Ranger described the ashes he received as a packet of white substance that was uniform in texture and in colour.

According to him, it resembled flour, rather than cremated remains.

Other dog owners appear to agree.

Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.
Photo via Dog [email protected]’s Facebook page. 

When the dog owner called the company to enquire about the questionable cremated remains, the company’s representatives allegedly yelled and screamed at him, claiming that the ashes were “crushed into powder.”

However, many dog owners stated that the ashes do not look quite right, claiming that proper cremated remains should have irregularity in texture and colour.

Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.

Another dog owner also posted a photo of what crushed cremated remains should look like.

Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.

According to Cremation Institute, an online resource on cremation issues, cremated remains consist of organic matter such as ash and bone, and is usually either grey or white in colour.

Image from Cremation Institute.

Although the pet owner has lodged a police report, he was advised from the police to get a lab test for the flour-like substance.

However, Ranger says that he is hesitant to do the test, as it would cost several hundred dollars.

Additionally, another pet owner who previously lodged a similar complaint reportedly told Ranger that police investigations were dropped, and he was advised to file a class action lawsuit instead.

Numerous complaints in the past?

The cremation company, currently known as Pets Cremation Center, has allegedly gone through several name changes in the past, and used to be known as Express Pet Cremation (EPC) and Singapore Pet Obituaries.

In 2017, The Straits Times reported on a number of complaints that were directed at EPC, which used to operate at Pasir Ris Farmway 2.

Coincidentally, it is the same location that Pets Cremation Center is currently operating at, according to its website.

At least two police reports were made against the company then, with complainants claiming that they received substances that resemble sand and cement after the cremation of their pets.

EPC’s owner, Patrick Lim, denied all the allegations.

However, various dog owners have voiced out their own experiences with the company, warning others from using their cremation services.

Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.
Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.
Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.
Image from Singapore Siberian Huskies Club’s Facebook page.

The company in question has received many complaints over the past few years, but is still currently open for business.

Despite the numerous name changes, the company’s cremation service appears to be held at Pasir Ris Farmway 2, while its pet columbarium is located in Blk 3019, Ubi Road 1.

Mothership has reached out to Pets Cremation Centre and will update this article when they reply.

Top image from Ranger Redhusky’s Facebook page.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lady looking for owner of RM10 note with handwritten message on it

Touching.

December 1, 04:31 pm

Arnold's Fried Chicken opening 6th outlet at Tampines West CC on Dec. 5, 2019

Be prepared to queue up.

December 1, 02:25 pm

'I cried as I held him': Longtime volunteer in S'pore shares what it's like to tell a person he has HIV

Dutch psychologist Hetty Vosselman has been journeying with HIV positive individuals in Singapore for the past 12 years. She explains why she considers Singapore a third-world country when it comes to AIDS & HIV awareness and stigma.

December 1, 01:10 pm

54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

December 1, 12:38 pm

Jet Li, 56, makes headlines with youthful appearance in IG Story at daughter's debutante

Looking good.

December 1, 12:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close