fbpx

Back

Old Chang Kee selling mala chicken puff & mala crispy chicken from Jan. 2 till March 2020

Happy Mala New Year.

Melanie Lim | December 29, 01:47 pm

Events

Share

Old Chang Kee is launching a series of mala-themed food items from Jan. 2, 2020 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The mala items will be available till March 2020.

There will be different product launches over the three months, including the Mala Chicken’O, Mala Chicken and King Oyster Mushrooms with mala powder.

Mala Chicken’O (S$2)

The Mala Chicken’O will be available from Jan. 2 to March, 2020 and consists of spicy mala chicken fillings, bamboo shoots, peanuts, onions and mala spices, encased in a buttery pastry.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Customers who buy two pieces will be entitled to two free pieces of crispy prawns worth S$1.95.

Mala Chicken (S$4.90)

From February to March 2020, the Mala Chicken will be available.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Each piece of chicken comes fried in golden crispy batter, sprinkled with spicy mala powder on top.

King Oyster Mushrooms with Mala powder (S$3.90)

For the month of March, customers will be able to enjoy King Oyster Mushrooms and Oyster Mushrooms with a golden tempura batter, sprinkled with mala powder.

Image via Old Chang Kee

All three food items will be available at all Old Chang Kee outlets for a limited time only.

Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak (S$10.90)

From Jan. 2 to February 2020, the Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak will be available exclusively at Old Chang Kee Coffee House.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Each plate comes with spicy Mala chicken cutlet, Mala Chap Chye, ikan bilis, sambal chili, cucumber and fried egg, as well as a free pack of Old Chang Kee curry puff flavoured potato chips.

Mala Chicken Burger (S$9.50)

From March 2020, the Mala Chicken Burger will also be exclusively available at Old Chang Kee Coffee House.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Each burger comes with a patty of fried mala chicken, lettuce, cucumber, sunny side egg and spicy mala sauce.

Both the Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak and Mala Chicken Burger will also be available at O’My Kampong during the same period.

Details

Old Chang Kee Coffee House

  • 19/21/23 Mackenzie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228678
  • Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, #01-105, Singapore 528523

O’My Kampong

  • Sengkang Riverside Park, 50 Anchorvale Street, #01-02, Singapore 544834

Top image via Old Chang Kee

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cars from M'sia cannot provide transport services from Johor to S'pore unless they have public service vehicle licence

LTA is warning that it will carry out strong enforcement action against errant drivers of such vehicles.

December 29, 02:08 pm

More than S$10,316 raised to honour Muslim youth who protected church-goers from bomb blast in 2000

Rest in peace.

December 29, 01:10 pm

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo spotted eating instant noodles on S$347 business class flight that looks like economy

In addition to his frugality and humility, Koo has remained low-profile in charity works.

December 29, 12:10 pm

S'porean man suffers severe stroke in the Philippines, wife urgently looking for his family

The couple has been living in China, and she has only met his family once.

December 29, 11:32 am

Suicidal woman's identity revealed by govt to convey facts: S'pore authorities

Before being outed, the woman was only known by her pseudonym.

December 29, 05:40 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close