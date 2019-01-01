Old Chang Kee selling mala chicken puff & mala crispy chicken from Jan. 2 till March 2020

Old Chang Kee is launching a series of mala-themed food items from Jan. 2, 2020 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The mala items will be available till March 2020.

There will be different product launches over the three months, including the Mala Chicken’O, Mala Chicken and King Oyster Mushrooms with mala powder.

Mala Chicken’O (S$2)

The Mala Chicken’O will be available from Jan. 2 to March, 2020 and consists of spicy mala chicken fillings, bamboo shoots, peanuts, onions and mala spices, encased in a buttery pastry.

Customers who buy two pieces will be entitled to two free pieces of crispy prawns worth S$1.95.

Mala Chicken (S$4.90)

From February to March 2020, the Mala Chicken will be available.

Each piece of chicken comes fried in golden crispy batter, sprinkled with spicy mala powder on top.

King Oyster Mushrooms with Mala powder (S$3.90)

For the month of March, customers will be able to enjoy King Oyster Mushrooms and Oyster Mushrooms with a golden tempura batter, sprinkled with mala powder.

All three food items will be available at all Old Chang Kee outlets for a limited time only.

Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak (S$10.90)

From Jan. 2 to February 2020, the Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak will be available exclusively at Old Chang Kee Coffee House.

Each plate comes with spicy Mala chicken cutlet, Mala Chap Chye, ikan bilis, sambal chili, cucumber and fried egg, as well as a free pack of Old Chang Kee curry puff flavoured potato chips.

Mala Chicken Burger (S$9.50)

From March 2020, the Mala Chicken Burger will also be exclusively available at Old Chang Kee Coffee House.

Each burger comes with a patty of fried mala chicken, lettuce, cucumber, sunny side egg and spicy mala sauce.

Both the Mala Chicken Nasi Lemak and Mala Chicken Burger will also be available at O’My Kampong during the same period.

Details

Old Chang Kee Coffee House

19/21/23 Mackenzie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228678

Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, #01-105, Singapore 528523

O’My Kampong

Sengkang Riverside Park, 50 Anchorvale Street, #01-02, Singapore 544834

Top image via Old Chang Kee