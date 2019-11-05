NUS student, 25, suspended for photographing 2 female students in the shower

A National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate has been charged with trespassing into a female toilet and taking indecent photographs of two women showering.

According to CNA, 25-year-old Ryan You Jun Chao will be pleading guilty to a total of four charges on Jan. 20, 2020, the court heard on Dec. 11.

Used his mobile phone

You was accused of committing this act at a residential college on Feb. 14, 2019 at around 7:15am and again on March 5, 2019 at around 2:15am, Yahoo reports.

You allegedly used his mobile phone to take photos of the two women showering in both instances.

Due to a gag order by the court, the names of the female students and residential college cannot be revealed.

If convicted of criminal trespass, You could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

He could also be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both if he is convicted of insulting a woman’s modesty.

According to Yahoo, You had applied to go overseas for a holiday with his girlfriend and her family later this month, and had his application approved by court last month.

Graduation deferred

Mothership has reached out to NUS, who has stated that they do not condone nor tolerate any form of sexual misconduct on their campuses.

NUS has since suspended You and deferred his graduation, in addition to sending him for mandatory counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

A “no-contact order” has also been imposed on You, which means he is not allowed to contact the victims at all.

These disciplinary sanctions will be part of his formal educational record at the University.

Enhanced safety and security measures by NUS

In June 2019, NUS imposed tougher penalties for sexual misconduct offences.

This was reinforced with greater support for victims through their dedicated Victim Care Unit, which was set up in August 2019.

According to NUS, the two incidents with You took place before the tougher sanctions were introduced.

Support and assistance were also offered immediately to the victims as soon as NUS learned of the incidents, a spokesperson for NUS stated.

In the aftermath of the high profile Monica Baey case, NUS has enhanced safety and security measures on their campuses by putting in place secure shower cubicles, restroom locks, additional CCTV cameras, and roving security patrols.

To raise greater awareness of issues relating to respect and consent, as well as the resources NUS has in place to address sexual misconduct, all staff and students also have to complete a module on “A Culture of Respect and Consent.”

