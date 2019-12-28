Former NTU valedictorian accused of scamming 73 friends S$800K to pay for breast enhancements

A female Nanyang Technological University (NTU) valedictorian has been accused of scamming more than S$800,000 from friends and acquaintances.

Allegedly used for bust enhancement

According to a copy of a police report seen by Mothership that was allegedly lodged by Alexandra Low herself, she confesses to borrowing between S$800,000 and S$900,000 from licensed money lenders and more than 70 friends since August 2019.

She also admitted to making a false report about being scammed in order to cover up her lies.

Low — a financial analyst — added that the money was used for her treatment of breast enhancements at Tokyo Bust Express.

Low’s credit card statements, which were also seen by Mothership, reflect that thousands of dollars were frequently paid to the aesthetic company.

A few of such transactions could occur in a single day.

The report and statements were sent by a Mothership reader, along with WhatsApp screenshots and detailed accounts of everything that had allegedly transpired.

Variety of reasons

Low had supposedly gone to her friends with a variety of reasons for being cash-strapped.

In screenshots of conversations seen by Mothership, Low allegedly told friends that she needed to borrow money because her family had to make a payment , but could not do as their father had lent the money to someone.

Low reportedly told another friend that the money borrowed would be used to make payments for a house that Low’s family had purchased for investment purposes.

The alleged scammer also asked for money by saying that she needed to help her uncle pay compensation for a workplace accident.

Yet another screenshot showed Low allegedly asking for S$5,000 because her mother had been hospitalised, and she needed help with the medical bills.

Uncovering the scam

According to The Straits Times, the alleged scam was uncovered when Low’s friends started talking among themselves.

They then realised that a lot of them had lent Low money.

Here are some snippets of conversation that allegedly took place between Low’s friends:

One of her friends even claimed that Low had cheated people of more than S$1 million.

ST added that some of the friends confronted her, while others went with her to the police station for her alleged confession.

However, the Mothership reader who had sent the tip-off remained suspicious that Low had spent the money at Tokyo Bust Express for treatments, as the prices do not tally.

Esteemed student and valedictorian

ST reported that while the average amount loaned to her by friends was S$6,500, on person had lent Low S$121,500.

A friend known as Mr Tan, who had loaned Low S$1,000, told ST that Low was a “very esteemed member of NTU” and a valedictorian.

She has since lost her job as a financial analyst after someone told her bosses about the police investigation, ST reveals.

In a screenshot of a text message conversation between Low and a friend who had lent her money, Low admitted that she had used the money for her beauty treatments.

“My dad’s pastor said it’s an addiction and I am seeking help. I’m deeply sorry to betray your trust in me and lying about the reason.”

ST reports that Low has returned about S$400,000 to various creditors through her father.

In response to Mothership’s queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged against Low and investigations are ongoing.

Top image composite from aenri05 via Flickr and Judeus Samson via Unsplash