Multiple police cars seen in NTU, students urged to stay indoors
This is an ongoing situation.
Multiple police cars were spotted on the premises of Nanyang Technological University on Dec. 14, 2019.
According to several hall residents in NTU, loud noises were also heard at around midnight.
The noise was described as sounding like a “shotgun”.
Cars exiting NTU premises were also reportedly searched.
Mothership understands that a message was sent and circulated among some NTU students urging everyone who were “currently in NTU to stay indoors”.
This was due to a “recent reported case of assault” that took place on campus.
Here’s an Instagram Story posted by NTU Student Union at around 1.45am on Dec. 15.
There are rumours that the Gurkhas are involved on the ground but this could not be confirmed.
Mothership also understands that residents from at least one hall received a message regarding “some fugitives” on “the loose” in NTU and advised residents to stay in their rooms for the night.
Army personnel were reportedly sighted at NTU as well.
We have reached out to the relevant parties and will update the story when more info is made known.
Image from NTU.SU instagram/circulated photo via whatsapp
