21-year-old NSF sustains spine injury during unilateral parachute training in Taiwan

On Dec. 18, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman sustained a cervical spine injury during a unilateral parachute training in Taiwan.

Underwent surgery and is in a stable condition

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), PTE Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, was evacuated to the nearest tertiary hospital, where he underwent surgery on Thursday (Dec. 19) morning.

MINDEF stated that the surgery had no complications and his condition is currently stable.

Quek is currently being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and further treatment to stabilise the cervical spine injury is planned.

An orthopaedic specialist from Singapore has been flown in to help coordinate medical care.

Quek’s family was also flown in to visit him at the hospital. Both parents have spoken with Quek, who is conscious and lucid.

The family has asked that their privacy be respected while Quek undergoes further treatment for his recovery.

Both MINDEF and SAF will continue to render full support and assistance to the family.

The SAF is investigating the incident, and has suspended this training, pending the outcome of investigations.

Top photo via Singapore Army/Facebook.