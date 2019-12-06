fbpx

Back

Familiar ‘No Durian’ sign spotted in Mars scene in U.S. sci-fi series ‘The Expanse’

No durians allowed on the space train.

Ashley Tan | December 14, 07:58 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Sci-fi shows are typically futuristic and set in fictional environments, featuring other-worldly costumes and props.

It’s therefore quite surprising when one comes across something recognisable in their favourite television show.

Unexpected Easter egg

Fans of Amazon’s The Expanse were treated to an unexpected Easter egg in the first episode of season four, which aired on Dec. 13, 2019.

The award-winning show is based on a hit book series of the same name. In the setting, humanity has divided into three distinct groups:

  • People of Earth, governed by the United Nations.
  • Citizens of the Martian Congressional Republic, based on Mars.
  • People who live and work in the asteroid belt, known as Belters.

The show revolves around three main characters, a police detective in the asteroid belt, a ship captain and a United Nations bureaucrat.

The three discover a conspiracy that could threaten everyone, spread out across Earth and other planets, and have to work together to stop it.

Till the rains fall hard on Olympus Mons

In one scene, which takes place around the 18-minute mark of the first episode, Bobbie Draper, a member of the Martian Marine Corps, is travelling on a futuristic train on planet Mars.

Here’s the screenshot taken by one observant Redditor, u/davidbydesign who then posted it on the r/Singapore subreddit.

Spot something familiar? Look closer at the background.

Photo from The Expanse via u/davidbydesign / Reddit

Another sharp-eyed Redditor, u/vanguy79 spotted the same thing in another scene from the show.

He shared the photo in the r/TheExpanse subreddit.

Photo from The Expanse via u/vanguy79 / Reddit

It almost looks similar to something like this:

Photo from Wikimedia Commons

Earth must come first

Yes, it’s a “No Durians” sign, something most Singaporeans and people in other Asian countries, might recognise from their subway trains.

The producer of the show, Breck Eisner, even confirmed on Twitter that the image of the round object on the sign was a durian.

Wow.

Us Belters

This isn’t the first time familiar objects have made an appearance on sci-fi series.

In July 2019, social media users were baffled when a rambutan, a common tropical fruit found in Southeast Asia, was portrayed as a mysterious extra-terrestrial fruit on Netflix’s Another Life.

Alien fruit in Netflix latest sci-fi series ‘Another Life’ is actually a rambutan

Who knew rambutans were ‘alien’ and that durians were prohibited in space?

Top photo from u/davidbydesign / Reddit

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia Harry Potter-themed cafe sells giant mugs of butterbeer, lets customers dress up as wizards

Magical.

December 14, 07:23 pm

Around 100 Jetstar flights cancelled after pilots & ground staff go on strike in Australia

Jetstar has not acceded to their workers' demands.

December 14, 06:50 pm

Manpower minister invokes POFMA against S'pore Democratic Party posts

Three Correction Directions against two Facebook posts and one website article.

December 14, 05:50 pm

Man spots brilliantly-coloured iguana at Bukit Batok HDB, hangs out with it for about 2 hours

Iguanas are not native to Singapore.

December 14, 05:35 pm

Photo of S'pore ramen restaurant staff having quick meal reminds patrons to appreciate F&B staff

One of many unsung heroes in Singapore.

December 14, 04:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close