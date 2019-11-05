11-year-old athlete wears ‘Nike’ shoes made of bandages, wins multiple gold medals

A young girl from the Philippines wore only bandages around her feet when she competed at the Iloilo Schools Sports Council Meet.

But that didn’t stop her from winning multiple races at the event.

“Nike” scribbled on bandages wrapped around feet

The 11-year-old girl, Rhea Bullos, from Balasan, Iloilo, sported an unusual pair of kicks at the sports meet.

Brown plaster bandages were wrapped around her feet, with Nike’s swoosh logo and “Nike” scribbled on the sides of her “shoes”.

The bandages were wrapped tightly to her feet, covering her toes as well.

However, her makeshift shoes didn’t stop her from winning other athletes who wore proper, covered shoes to the meet.

Ballos won three races in total, the 400m dash, and the 800m and 1,500m runs.

Head coach of pro basketball team reached out to Ballos

After Ballos’s story went viral in the Philippines, the news reached Jeff Cariaso, the head coach of Alaska Aces, a pro basketball team in the Philippines, and the CEO of Titan 22, a basketball specialty store.

Cariaso took to Twitter to get in touch with Ballos, and successfully met her eventually.

Help me connect with her please. https://t.co/clxKKpBXdP — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) December 10, 2019

Got her details. Thanks for your help Joshua and @CabsPacheng https://t.co/YBnhjOFuFx — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) December 10, 2019

Thanks for the post. I was able to speak to Rhea and her adviser this morning. Thanks to those who messaged me also with her contact number. https://t.co/LKUYF0zyLo — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) December 11, 2019

Hope she has the real Nike kicks now.

