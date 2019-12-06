fbpx

Thai residents living in shacks appear to be ‘hidden’ from view during Thai King’s royal barge procession

The front of the billboard shows a resplendent image of the King.

Kayla Wong | December 14, 10:22 pm

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn concluded his coronation with a royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The procession came seven months after Vajiralongkorn was crowned in an elaborate three-day event from May 4 to 6, 2019.

Procession televised live

Thousands of Thais, tourists and foreign dignitaries flocked to the river banks to witness the ancient ceremony.

The ceremony was broadcasted live nationwide, The Associated Press reported.

Some even came as early as 6:00am to get the best spot, even though the procession was slated to start at 3:30pm.

Large billboard erected in front of shanty houses

However, some people pointed out that a billboard placed in front of a row of riverside houses made it appear like authorities were trying to ‘hide’ them from view.

The row of buildings reportedly consists of about 80 households.

A resplendent image of the King was displayed prominently on the front of the billboard:Image via @whatupth

Residents had unfettered view of similar processions in the past

A 51-year-old resident, Duangjai Limpalekha, told Khaosod English that the billboard was erected about two months before Vajiralongkorn’s procession.

She also said she never had problems watching similar processions from her house in the past under the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was highly revered by the Thai people. 

A similar royal boat procession was last held in 2012 to celebrate the 85th birthday of the late monarch.

Duangjai also suggested that the billboard was erected as the shanty houses “are not beautiful”.

Nevertheless, she said the group of soldiers who arrived for the king’s procession brought good business for her — they bought 50 packs of sticky rice and fried pork, as well as chicken with chili paste.

Thailand’s eccentric King

Since ascending to the throne in 2016 after his father’s death and becoming the 10th monarch of the Chakri dynasty, the 67-year-old Vajiralongkorn has gradually consolidated power, extending his control over the country’s military.

He is also known for his eccentric acts, such as

  • Naming his pet poodle Foo Foo Air Chief Marshal,
  • Disowning four of the five children he had with his second wife,
  • Jailing his third wife’s parents and relatives.
  • Taking a consort just two months after his coronation.
  • Stripping her of her royal title just three months later.

Criticism of the monarchy is checked by Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws, which prohibit anyone from defaming, insulting, or threatening the monarchy.

Thai palace releases rare images of King’s 34-year-old Royal Consort, website crashes

Thai King dismisses ‘disloyal’ royal consort for trying to sabotage Queen’s appointment

Thai king fires more palace officials for “adultery” & being “extremely evil”

Latest bombshell developments involving royal princess in Thai politics, explained

Top image via @whatupth

