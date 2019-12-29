fbpx

Back

Lithuania looking into incident of Chinese woman throwing away cross with pro-Hong Kong protest slogan

The Lithuanian foreign minister said it was a 'disgraceful act of vandalism'.

Kayla Wong | December 31, 06:20 pm

Events

Share

The Lithuanian authorities are looking into an incident where a group of mainland Chinese tossed a cross away at the Hill of Crosses, Lithuania’s foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Hill of Crosses is a site of Christian pilgrimage located in northern Lithuania.

“Shameful” act of vandalism

Saying that the act was a “shameful, disgraceful act of vandalism”, Linkevicus said such a behaviour would not be tolerated.

Pro-Hong Kong protests slogans written on cross

Linkevicius was referring to a video circulating on the internet, in which a group of mainland Chinese, who were likely tourists, could be heard talking among themselves after they spotted a particular cross planted in the ground.

The cross could be seen with protest slogans scrawled on it, such as, “Glory to Hong Kong” in English, and “Glory to Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times” in traditional Chinese.

Great is our motherland

A woman, presumably the one filming the video, could be heard saying in the video, “Let’s see what we’re gonna do.”

Another woman in the group then picked it up.

The former continued, “Let’s see, what’s written on (this cross). Who wrote it?”

After reading the protest slogan on the cross, she said, “Get lost, throw it away.”

She then laughed, and told the woman who picked up the cross to throw it into the field of crosses.

After the latter did that, a male voice could be heard saying, “Good, okay.”

The group then laughed and clapped, while the woman filming the video said, “Great, we did a good deed.”

The man continued, “This should be done.”

The video then ended after the woman said, “Our motherland is great!”

According to Lonely Planet, it is forbidden to remove a cross at the site.

Are the protesters advocating for independence?

Although the five demands raised by the Hong Kong protesters do not include independence from the central government in Beijing, pro-government supporters are inclined to believe that seeking independence from China is a cause.

This might be because one of the demands is for Hong Kong citizens to choose their own Chief Executive — a right anti-government supporters say is protected under the Basic Law, which is the city’s mini constitution.

However, such a demand is seen by pro-Beijing critics as a rejection of the central government’s authority over the city.

After Hong Kong experienced a relative lull in the wake of a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in the local elections, clashes between riot police and protesters have increased in frequency again over the festive season.

Related articles:

‘Just stop living already’: Messages cursing Hong Kong & Taiwan found at popular Tokyo shrine

This is what Chinese ultra-nationalism looks like these days

Canadian police laugh as Chinese nationalists shout ‘Free China!’ at pro-Hong Kong side

Mainland Chinese in Australia sing national anthem & shout curses at Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong protesters beat up Japanese man after mistaking him for a mainland Chinese

Mainland Chinese says Hongkongers shouldn’t protest as it’s not fair to those who can’t

Chinese human rights advocate explains why Chinese students don’t get the Hong Kong protests

Top image via @WBYeats1865

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PM Lee's New Year message drops big hint on what to expect from Budget 2020

He urged Singaporeans to remain open to globalisation.

December 31, 06:00 pm

First half of Jan. 2020 expected to be windy, temperatures could fall to 23°C on some nights

Cool start is great start.

December 31, 05:21 pm

Woman, 22, allegedly cheated 60 people of postage fees on S'pore Telegram freebie channel

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 31, 04:51 pm

Mount E hospital near Lucky Plaza accident but not equipped to manage trauma patients: MOH & SCDF

SCDF's first ambulance had also given Tan Tock Seng Hospital heads' up so they could be on standby to receive the injured victims as soon as they arrived.

December 31, 03:28 pm

S'pore govt responds to SCMP article on POFMA, hits out at comments from Human Rights Watch

The Singapore government responds again to foreign coverage of POFMA.

December 31, 03:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close