Students at top university in China sing together in rare protest after ‘freedom of thought’ cut from charter

Fudan University, one of the top Chinese universities that is fairly liberal, has recently axed “freedom of thought” from its charter.

The university, located in Shanghai, is considered one of the top four universities in China, along with Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Zhejiang University.

Dropping of “freedom of thought” sparked strongest debate

A revised charter was unveiled in a notice published by the Chinese education ministry on its website on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Of the 40 changes made to its bylaws, it was the removal of “freedom of thought” that sparked the most heated discussion online.

"academic independence" remains there, but now after "patriotism and selfless dedication"; "freedom of thought" is gone. https://t.co/9U2YmUOOlV — Victoria Ruan (@RuanVictoria) December 17, 2019

According to Reuters, the Fudan charter revisions became trending on Weibo within a few hours, with a hashtag being viewed more than a million times.

Many commenters questioned the changes, and were opposed to the axing of “freedom of thought” from the charter.

However, such posts were deleted by Wednesday afternoon, a day after the notice was posted.

Students sang school song

Students gathered to sing their school anthem in a flash mob during their lunch break.

Breaking: Fudan Uni students gather to sing their school anthem in the cafeteria, which incl the lyrics: 學術獨立，思想自由，政羅教網無羈絆 – academic Independence & freedom in thoughts, ones which were removed frm school charter ystday. H/t @zhengwei75 https://t.co/oaXDgqV07W pic.twitter.com/QCJC8ons7d — Linda Lew 刘凌达 (@Lindadalew) December 18, 2019

The university anthem, which the school has said will not be altered, celebrates “academic independence and freedom of thought” (学术独立, 思想自由).

Students at Fudan University have confirmed to Reuters that the event had taken place.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the flash mob lasted just under 20 minutes, and took place on the first and second floors of the Danyuan cafeteria in Guanghua Building on campus.

A student, who refused to be identified, told SCMP the university is “aware” of the flash mob, and it was clear it was organised in response to the revision of the school’s charter.

No slogans were shouted, and no banners were displayed either, the student added.

School will “serve the CCP”

Some of the other changes include the addition that the university will seek to serve the “Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP)”.

The charter also now highlights the leadership of the CCP “under the guidance of Marxism and Socialism”, and “implementing the party’s direction, principles and policy”.

In addition, the word “independently” was taken out from sentences that read “the school independently and autonomously runs the university”, and “teachers and students independently and autonomously conduct academic studies while abiding with the law”.

The changes went into effect in early December, the notice said.

Move still received support

Not all commenters on Weibo, however, are against the move.

“Everyone is just slightly affected by what the good-for-nothing youths are doing in Hong Kong. Hopefully this sort of atmosphere doesn’t influence us here on mainland China. If there’s no country, there’s no need to even talk about democracy or freedom. Also, look at the so-called democracy and freedom in those western countries.”

“The party’s leadership is already written in the country’s constitution, what’s wrong with strengthening the leadership of our tertiary institutions. Hmm? Everyone?”

“Everyone is just fighting to voice their brilliant views.”

Besides Fudan, Nanjing University and Shaanxi Normal University have also revised their charters, and highlighted the CCP’s leadership over their establishments.

