Here are the last bus & train timings for New Year’s Eve 2019 in S’pore

How to avoid the late-night surge.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 30, 04:52 pm

Public transport operators are extending their service hours for all train lines and selected bus services this New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31).

If you’re staying out late this New Year’s Eve, here’s a handy guide summarising the extended train service and and revised last-bus timings.

Extended operating hours for train services

North-East Line (NEL)

The last train on the NEL will depart from HarbourFront station at 2:16 am.

The last train from Punggol station will depart at 1:45 am.

Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page

Downtown Line (DTL)

On the DTL, the last train will depart from Expo station at 1:49 am.

The last train from Bukit Panjang station will depart at 1:48 am.

Which translates to the following last-train timings at each station on the line:

Downtown line last train timing singapore new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page

North-South Line (NSL)

On the NSL, the last train heading toward Jurong East will depart from City Hall at 2:15 am.

The last train going to Marina South Pier will depart from City Hall at 1:58 am.

East-West Line (EWL)

On the EWL, the last trains going to Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will depart from City Hall at 2:15 am.

Circle Line (CL)

On the CL, the last train bound for HarbourFront will depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 1:41 am.

The last train towards Dhoby Ghaut will depart from HarbourFront at 1:38 am.

Train services last train timing 2019 2020 New Year's Eve
Photo via SMRT’s Facebook page

Extended operating hours for bus services

SBS Transit

25 bus services will also run late into the early hours of Jan. 1.

The 25 bus services are 33, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400, 410W, 804 and 812.

The six Nite Owl services — 1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N will operate until 4am.

Bus services last bus timing New Year's Eve 2019 2020
Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page

SMRT

14 bus services will run into the early hours of Jan. 1.

The 14 services are 920, 922, 973A, 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 859A, 883A, 901, 911, 912, 913.

Extended bus services on new years eve 2019 2020
Photo by SMRT’s Facebook page

Tower Transit

Bus services 143M, 173A, 189A, 282, 284, 285, 333, 334, 335, 941, 945, 947, 974, 974A will run into the early hours of Jan. 1.

These services will be departing from the Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Sembawang and Woodlands interchanges.

Last bus timing tower transit New Year's Eve 2019 2020 countdown
Photo via Tower Transit’s Facebook page

Go-Ahead Singapore

Bus services 358, 359, 83, 382G, and 386 will extend their operating hours into the early hours of Jan. 1.

Last bus timing new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via Go-Ahead Singapore’s Facebook page

Route diversions

Several bus services will be affected by road closures with bus stops skipped along their regular routes.

This may affect some commuters heading home from the Boon Lay or Marina Bay Countdown event.

SBS Transit

99, 240/240M and 246 will skip bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road.

10, 56, 57, 70/70M, 100, 107, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162/162M, 195, 196, 400 and 502 will not stop at affected bus stops along Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Marina Boulevard, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue.

route diversion new year's eve skip bus stop 2019 2020
Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page
route diversion New Year's Eve 2019 2020
Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page

The Nite Owl services will skip the first three bus stops along their regular routes.

Photo via SBS Transit’s website

SMRT

Bus services 75, 167, 167e, 171, 700, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6, NR8 will skip stops in parts of Marina Bay and the Civic District.

route diversion new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via SMRT’s Facebook page

Revised timings for city bus services

Several city bus services will also be bringing forward their weekday evening trips to the early afternoon on Dec. 31.

SBS Transit

14 bus services will not be operating their weekday evening trips on Dec. 31.

These are 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 128, 151e, 174e, 196e, 513, 654, 655, 660 and 850E, which will bring forward their evening trips.

revised operating hours city bus new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via SBS Transit’s Facebook page

SMRT

Basic Bus Service 981, City Direct Service 653, 656, and 657, as well as Express Bus Service 951E, 963E, 971E and 982E will bring forward their evening trips.

Revised operating hours new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via SMRT’s Facebook page

Tower Transit

Four bus services — 97e, 177, 663 and 665 — will bring forward their weekday evening trips into the early afternoon instead.

revised operating time bus city new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via Tower Transit’s Facebook page

Go-Ahead Singapore

Bus services 6, 661, and 43e will bring forward their weekday evening trips into the early afternoon.

Revised operating hours city bus new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via Go-Ahead Singapore’s Facebook page
Revised operating hours city bus Singapore new year's eve 2019 2020
Photo via Go-Ahead Singapore’s Facebook page

Take note.

Top image via Chiew Teng

