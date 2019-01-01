S’pore Zoo welcomes baby white rhino who loves being brushed

The Singapore Zoo welcomed an adorable baby white rhino on Dec. 19, 2019.

According to a press release by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) on Dec. 27, the yet-unnamed calf was born to two Southern white rhinoceros that were originally from South Africa; Donsa, the calf’s mother, came to Singapore in 1992, while Hoepel, the calf’s father arrived in 2000.

The calf is the 12th calf born to Donsa, and the 24th baby white rhino to be born at the Singapore Zoo since WRS started breeding the species in 1996.

White rhinos have been a part of WRS’ living collection since 1972.

The calf has since bonded with her mother and her zookeepers as well.

In a Facebook video uploaded to WRS’ Facebook page, the calf can be seen enjoying brushing sessions, which she voluntarily participates in.

This also conditions her to be comfortable around keepers and to be less resistant to touch for future medical procedures.

Although the public won’t be able to see Donsa and her baby just yet, you can meet her father Hoepel and the other white rhinos during their daily 1.15 pm feeding sessions.

Visitors may expect to see the calf in a month or so when she ready to join the rest of the herd.

Top image adapted via Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s Facebook post