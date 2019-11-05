fbpx

N-Level results will be released on Dec. 19, 2019

Get ready.

Tanya Ong | December 12, 12:19 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Results for the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) Examinations will be released next Thursday (Dec. 19).

Released from 2pm onwards

According to a Ministry of Education press release, candidates can obtain their results from their schools from 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post, and the result slips will be mailed on Dec. 19 to the address they provided during registration.

Private candidates who are eligible may also use their SingPass account to obtain their results online, via the internet Examination Results Release System (iERRS) from 2pm on Dec. 19.

Application for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses

Students who wish to apply for ITE courses can submit their applications online via the school’s application portal.

They can do so between 2:30pm on Dec. 19 and 5:00pm on Dec. 23.

Hard copy application forms will also be available at the Customer Service Centres of the three ITE Colleges.

For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, students may check the interview details online via the ITE application portal on Dec. 26.

ITE posting results will be released on Jan. 3, 2020. Students who receive an offer should accept or reject the offer between Jan. 3 – 7, 2020.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP)

The PFP is a foundation programme catered to students in the N(A) course who wish to pursue a polytechnic education, and have met the PFP eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

The course is conducted in polytechnics, over two academic semesters.

Applications for PFP will open in January 2020, on the day of the O-Level results release.

Students eligible for the PFP will receive a copy of Form P on the same day, inviting them to apply for the PFP.

Students interested in applying for the PFP should first start their Secondary 5 year on Jan. 2, 2020 while waiting for notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the PFP.

Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP)

The DPP course is a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Sec 4N(A) students who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the required minimum qualifying Higher Nitec Grade Point Average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course, mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2:30 pm on Dec. 19, and 5:00pm on Dec. 23.

The DPP posting results will be released on Dec. 26 via the ITE application portal.

Students who receive a DPP offer should log on to the ITE application portal between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 to accept or reject the offer.

Students who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools for Secondary 5 in Jan. 2020.

Top photo via MOE FB.

