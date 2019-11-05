fbpx

Motorcyclist, 23, in ICU after accident with taxi on MCE. Family looking for witnesses.

He's still unconscious and police are investigating.

Syahindah Ishak | December 12, 05:40 pm

On Dec. 11, one Fiera N. took to Twitter to appeal for witnesses in an alleged accident that happened the day before at around 8pm.

Victim is unconscious

According to the post, the accident occurred at the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) and involved a taxi.

Fiera also shared a picture of her cousin, Md Reduan Shah, unconscious on a hospital bed with various tubes inserted into his mouth.

Fiera wrote:

“My cousin, Md Reduan Shah, is in ICU now and unconscious since the accident. Please help to retweet for witness. Thank you.”

As of the time of writing, the Twitter post had over 2,400 retweets.

Fiera added another tweet, stating that her cousin has been placed under the care of the neurology department as the accident had affected his brain.

In the latest tweet under the same thread, Fiera said that her cousin has finally responded by moving his fingers and toes.

However, he is still unconscious and is breathing through a tube.

You can read the full Twitter thread here:

Investigations are ongoing

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle on Dec. 10 at 7.45pm.

The accident happened along MCE towards East Coast Parkway (ECP).

Police added that the rider, a 23-year-old man, was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Fiera N./Twitter & Google Maps.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

