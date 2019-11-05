fbpx

MOS Burger selling Impossible Burger for S$6.95

Limited time only.

Sulaiman Daud | December 10, 10:42 am

The “Impossible Burger” trend rolls on, and Japanese fast-food chain MOS Burger is the latest to offer its customers the plant-based option.

The burger features an Impossible plant-based patty, along with sliced cheese, fried onions and a BBQ glaze.

Photo courtesy of MOS Burger.

The a la carte option will cost you S$6.95.

All 39 MOS Burger and MOS Cafe outlets in Singapore are now serving the burger for a limited time, while stocks last.

Kazuya Inukai, CEO of MOS Foods Singapore, said: “As a brand, we believe in and support Impossible’s mission to transform the global food system, and we recognise that there is increasing customer demand for delicious plant-based meat.”

MOS Burger joins other franchises like Burger King, Park Bench Deli and FatPapas in partnering with Impossible Foods to offer its meatless burger creation.

Read our colleague’s review of an Impossible Burger here:

A S’porean meat-lover’s review: The Impossible Burger & its plant-based ‘beef’ patty

Top image from MOS Burger.

