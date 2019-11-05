MOS Burger selling Impossible Burger for S$6.95

Events
The “Impossible Burger” trend rolls on, and Japanese fast-food chain MOS Burger is the latest to offer its customers the plant-based option.
The burger features an Impossible plant-based patty, along with sliced cheese, fried onions and a BBQ glaze.
The a la carte option will cost you S$6.95.
All 39 MOS Burger and MOS Cafe outlets in Singapore are now serving the burger for a limited time, while stocks last.
Kazuya Inukai, CEO of MOS Foods Singapore, said: “As a brand, we believe in and support Impossible’s mission to transform the global food system, and we recognise that there is increasing customer demand for delicious plant-based meat.”
MOS Burger joins other franchises like Burger King, Park Bench Deli and FatPapas in partnering with Impossible Foods to offer its meatless burger creation.
Top image from MOS Burger.
