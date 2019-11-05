MOS Burger selling Impossible Burger for S$6.95

The “Impossible Burger” trend rolls on, and Japanese fast-food chain MOS Burger is the latest to offer its customers the plant-based option.

The burger features an Impossible plant-based patty, along with sliced cheese, fried onions and a BBQ glaze.

The a la carte option will cost you S$6.95.

All 39 MOS Burger and MOS Cafe outlets in Singapore are now serving the burger for a limited time, while stocks last.

Kazuya Inukai, CEO of MOS Foods Singapore, said: “As a brand, we believe in and support Impossible’s mission to transform the global food system, and we recognise that there is increasing customer demand for delicious plant-based meat.”

MOS Burger joins other franchises like Burger King, Park Bench Deli and FatPapas in partnering with Impossible Foods to offer its meatless burger creation.

