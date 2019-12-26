14-year-old girl missing for three days, last seen in Sembawang on Dec. 23, 2019

The Singapore police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Missing for three days

Nureena Putri Abdullah was last seen at Blk 463A Sembawang Drive on December 23, 2019, at about 3 pm.

She has been missing for about three days.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force’s press release and Google Maps