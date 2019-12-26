fbpx

14-year-old girl missing for three days, last seen in Sembawang on Dec. 23, 2019

Anyone with any information should contact the police immediately.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 26, 11:54 am

The Singapore police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a  14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Missing for three days

Nureena Putri Abdullah was last seen at Blk 463A Sembawang Drive on December 23, 2019, at about 3 pm.

Missing, appeal for information
Photo via Singapore Police Force’s press release
Photo via Google Maps

She has been missing for about three days.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force's press release and Google Maps

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

