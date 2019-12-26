14-year-old girl missing for three days, last seen in Sembawang on Dec. 23, 2019
Anyone with any information should contact the police immediately.
The Singapore police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Missing for three days
Nureena Putri Abdullah was last seen at Blk 463A Sembawang Drive on December 23, 2019, at about 3 pm.
She has been missing for about three days.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image via Singapore Police Force’s press release and Google Maps
